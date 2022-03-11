What is GTA 5’s graphics going to be like on the next-gen consoles?

Console fans should be pleased to know that GTA 5's graphics are noticeably better in the next-gen ports compared to previous versions of the game. This port's better graphics are one of the main draws for players to consider buying them, especially since it's one of the few changes added to the game.

However, it's worth noting that there are three primary graphics modes:

Fidelity Mode (best graphics, but the weakest overall performance)

(best graphics, but the weakest overall performance) Performance Mode (best overall performance, but the weakest visuals)

(best overall performance, but the weakest visuals) Performance RT (a mix between the Fidelity and Performance modes)

Gamers will be able to pick the mode that interests them the most. Rockstar Games has also specified some of the minor differences between each mode, although it isn't too in-depth.

GTA 5's graphics on the next-gen consoles and what players should know about each mode

According to GTA Series Videos' screenshot comparisons, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of GTA 5 has slightly better graphics. This difference is due primarily to the improved vegetation and lighting, making this version look more realistic than its PC counterpart.

That's not to say that PC can't look better, but the default version of the game would need an update to make it look better. Alternatively, one could always rely on mods for better visuals.

Rockstar Games has made no announcements regarding improving the PC port for this game.

The above video also demonstrates another look at GTA 5's next-gen port and how it compares to the PC version. The first two comparisons are the same as GTA Series Videos' Tweet, but there are two other screenshot comparisons that stand out.

Every comparison shows that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have better lighting and look more colorful as a whole. It is worth noting that general gameplay can look different than what players see in these screenshots.

Fidelity Mode

A screenshot that Rockstar Games shared (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA 5 players are only concerned about graphics on a next-gen console, then Fidelity Mode is the graphics mode they want. This is what Rockstar Games has promised thus far regarding GTA 5's Fidelity Mode:

30 FPS

Native 4K resolution

Ray tracing

The Xbox Series S uses upscaled 4K resolution rather than native 4K resolution but otherwise aims for similar visuals.

Performance Mode

Performance Mode is the opposite of Fidelity Mode. It trades impressive visuals for responsive gameplay, although Rockstar Games hasn't specified too much about it. They state that the Xbox Series S will support up to 1080p resolution, while the other next-gen consoles aim for upscaled 4K resolution.

The main draw for this mode is that it always aims for 60 FPS on a next-gen console.

Performance RT

The final mode that Rockstar Games promised is Performance RT. It's a mix of the two previous modes, as it aims for upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing and attempts to reach 60 FPS. Both this mode and the previous one aims for 60 FPS, so it's implied that Performance Mode will be the more stable of the two options for next-gen GTA 5 players.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

