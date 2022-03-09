GTA 5 graphics comparison: Xbox Series X/S vs Xbox One

When it comes to the GTA franchise in 2022, many would have expected the sixth game by now. However, as the launch date of March 15 draws closer, Rockstar is gearing up for the release of Grand Theft Auto Expanded & Enhanced. The new version will be available for the latest generation of consoles: The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With a week left until the launch date, gamers still haven't been able to see any gameplay footage from Rockstar. The new version promises high-end PC graphics with resolutions of up to 4K, Ray Tracing, and 60 FPS, plus a lot more. This article compares the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S graphics for GTA 5.

How much better is GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the Xbox One?

Vast differences pop out when the screenshots are compared (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming game will be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 15. So far, gamers have been treated to a cinematic trailer and some screenshots. Apart from this, all gamers know are the features that were not accompanied by gameplay footage.

Judging by what is available, the differences are clearly visible. The latest consoles will outperform older generation variants, which is due to the advancement of technology and upgraded hardware.

By just looking at the first image (smaller image on the top right is taken from Xbox One) one can tell that the Xbox One image is quite unbalanced (which may have been done to make it pop). The improved textures in the new game shine through on the Xbox Series X|S screengrab. The superiority of the textures can be judged by looking at the vegetation and ground behind the Vinewood Sign.

Ray Tracing elements also make their presence felt as the light cast on the sign is uneven (more realistic) and the shadows are more accurate. Framerate is something that cannot be judged without a gameplay footage, but rest assured that the Xbox Series X|S wil outdo the Xbox One.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline Lighting, shadows, and ambient occlusion all look good in GTA 5 E&E but it still should’ve been a free upgrade, just like every other game Lighting, shadows, and ambient occlusion all look good in GTA 5 E&E but it still should’ve been a free upgrade, just like every other game#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline https://t.co/HG0xZnhp75

Other screenshots have also been compared by gamers and members of the community. It is not a massive upgrade but it sure is a good one. Top priority issues on older consoles have been related to the resolution and draw distance, both of which have been dealt with in this upgrade. PC level graphics at respectable framerates is what most gamers have wanted in GTA 5 and the 'Expanded and Enhanced' brings just that.

Edited by Mayank Shete