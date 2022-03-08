What price will GTA 5 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Starting today, Rockstar has made the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 accessible for pre-order and pre-loading. Pre-orders have now been made available worldwide, and prices will vary according to the region.

The games also have different prices depending on the console, as Grand Theft Auto Online is free on the PS5. There's also a limited-time 50% discount on the titles, which is valid on all systems. Here are all of the price details for this updated and improved edition of the game.

Price details for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Discounted price

Here are the discounted (50%) prices of the two different variations of Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced, on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S:

Xbox Series X/S:

Grand Theft Auto V with GTA Online - $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97

Standalone Grand Theft Auto Online - $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47

PlayStation 5:

Grand Theft Auto V with GTA Online - $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99

Standalone Grand Theft Auto Online - Free of cost

Players have two options when purchasing Grand Theft Auto 5 on the next-gen consoles. One is the default purchase, which includes both Story Mode and Online, and the other is a separate Online Mode purchase.

Standard price

The game will be sold with a 75% discount (AU $14.99) valid from March 15 to June 14. Standard prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95.

The game's file size is ~86GB.

The complete package, which includes both single-player and multiplayer, is much cheaper on the PS5 since Grand Theft Auto Online is free on the console. Meanwhile, gamers on both consoles will receive a temporary 50% discount from today (pre-order) to June 14, 2022. After that, the games can be bought at a much more expensive rate.

Here are the standard prices for the Expanded and Enhanced games on all consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Grand Theft Auto V - $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$59.95

Grand Theft Auto Online - $22.68 / £17.26 / €20.85 / AU$30.95

While the current discount for the next-gen edition is quite attractive, fans may consider the standard prices too steep.

Edited by Danyal Arabi