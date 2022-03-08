GTA Online is free to keep indefinitely for PS5 players

Rockstar Games had earlier stated that PS5 players could acquire the Expanded and Enhanced GTA Online for free during the first three months of its launch. However, it now appears that the game will not only be free for a temporary period but can also be kept forever if obtained during that period of time.

This means that PlayStation 5 players do not need to pay a single penny for the game, not now or in the future. This might only apply if the game is installed between March 15 to June 14, 2022.

PS Plus subscription still needed to play GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced

Ben T @videotech_ Starting at midnight PlayStation 5 players will be able to redeem GTA Online on PS5 for FREE on the PS5 Store.



No PlayStation Plus is required to download, you’ll only need it to play the game.



The latest edition of GTA 5 has been released for pre-orders and preloads starting today. There are two purchase options. One includes the standard purchase of Story Mode alongside Online Mode, while the other is just the standalone Online Mode. Players can get the games with a 50% discount on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the Online Mode will be completely free of cost on the PlayStation 5. This means players who purchase the Story Mode + Online Mode combo can get it for a much cheaper rate on the PlayStation Store.

At present, the base game costs around $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97 for Xbox Series X/S and around $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 for PlayStation 5.

Ben T @videotech_ To clarify once again; the game is free to keep forever. You don’t need PlayStation Plus to redeem the game, it is however required to play the game since it’s an online title. To clarify once again; the game is free to keep forever. You don’t need PlayStation Plus to redeem the game, it is however required to play the game since it’s an online title.

The price might seem quite reasonable right now, but it won't stay that way forever. Once the offer period ends, the prices will be raised to around $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95. Hence, most players who are interested in the games should get them by June 14, 2022.

Although the standalone GTA Online is completely free of cost for PS5 players, a PS Plus subscription is still needed to play it. This is a requirement for any multiplayer game on PlayStation consoles.

While some fans have been quite eager to pay for the games, others find it harder to digest, considering many other developers have released free upgrades.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh