GTA Online players can earn several rewards by migrating to next-gen consoles

GTA Online players who switch over to next-gen consoles will have some rewards waiting for them.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions promise a better visual experience, with 60 frames per second and the upgraded 4k resolution. Additionally, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be given extra benefits if they choose to migrate to the next-gen consoles and the company will make it worth their while.

Players who switch over to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will receive free rewards, courtesy of Rockstar Games. Players just need to upload their saves via the Rockstar Games Social Club, and they will be good to go.

Rockstar offers rewards for GTA Online players that migrate to next-gen consoles

Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: rsg.ms/9254f13 Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: rsg.ms/9254f13 https://t.co/wR87mwQKrV

The latest generation consoles will make the gameplay even better. Since Rockstar wants to make sure their players migrate over there, it is offering an incentive to do so.

Earn a free new vehicle

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. https://t.co/WTlWf3LgCS

Players who migrate to the new consoles will be given a free Karin S95. Not much is known about this brand new vehicle, except that it's based on the Toyota GT86. The Karin S95 is said to have been "souped up" by Hao's Special Works. In that case, players should expect the car to be very fast.

GTA Online players will also receive a Hao's Special Work Racing Outfit, along with Chameleon paint jobs for every single vehicle.

Players need to migrate their characters by March 15th. While the full price is yet to be revealed for the Karin S95, it will mostly be a very expensive vehicle.

What else does the next-gen have?

GTA Online is finally a standalone title, so players don't have to buy it in a bundle with GTA 5. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will also feature a new Career Builder, so newer players can start with a business and some windfall money. However, it's only for players who want to begin anew.

Next-gen consoles will provide a more immersive experience with 3D audio and HDR supported graphics. GTA Online players will notice a big difference in the way they see the game.

Rockstar will also include some brand new vehicles in the game, including the Karin S95. Players who migrate by March 15th will receive one at absolutely no cost.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

