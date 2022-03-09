Will GTA 5’s next-gen port be worth the wait?

GTA Online's next-gen port will be fun for multiplayer fans, but the next-gen port for GTA 5 leaves a lot to be desired. For the most part, there isn't anything new for single-player fans. All that Rockstar Games has hyped up for them are:

Three new graphics modes (Fidelity, Performance, Performance RT)

Faster loading times

Improved population and traffic variety

General texture improvements

Better vegetation density, lighting, and water reflections

Haptic Feedback (PS5)

Tempest 3D positional audio (PS5)

Spatial Sound (Xbox Series X|S)

HDR options

All of these features are improvements over the current PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. However, it doesn't add anything substantial that one can't get from the PC version of GTA 5.

GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports won't be hypeworthy for every gamer

There are several reasons why players might not particularly care about this upcoming port, such as:

It's a 2013 game, and some gamers want to play something new

The new improvements are generally for graphics and performance, which are already available on PC thanks to mods

It's more or less the same game as before

They might not own one of the consoles due to worldwide shortages

GTA 5 is a well-received game, but that doesn't make it a must-purchase title for the third console generation in a row. However, if somebody has never played the game before, then it's an obvious no-brainer that they should get it.

Otherwise, some players would have to think over several questions like whether the game is worth $9.99 ($39.99 after June 14 or 15, 2022, depending on where they live).

Not Expanded and Enhanced

Some old trailers (like the one shown above) used the "Expanded and Enhanced" phrase in the video, leading to many gamers collectively calling this port "GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced." However, Rockstar Games hasn't used that tagline in a while.

Unsurprisingly, many gamers scoffed at the notion of this port being "Expanded and Enhanced." The graphics and performance upgrades are well-appreciated, but they don't expand the game in any way. No new game modes, missions, or characters have been announced yet.

Thus, gamers expecting any new features like official VR support will be disappointed with GTA 5's upcoming port.

GTA Online will still get the most of the attention

Online will likely be at its best on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike GTA 5, GTA Online will include unique features not found in previous versions of the game, such as:

Career Builder (a free business plus $4,000,000)

Hao's Special Works (vehicle upgrades, new races, and Premium Test Ride)

An updated main menu for easier access to various game modes (Freemode, heists, and more)

It's also worth noting that GTA Online will be available for free on the PS5 for the first three months. Thus, any PS5 gamer can download the game for free, meaning that it can easily live up to its hype due to no financial drawback in obtaining it.

The game will also continue to get updates throughout the upcoming months, giving players more of an incentive to get it. By comparison, GTA 5 has largely been the same game for several years now, with only minor patches.

As the two games are now separate entities in the next-gen consoles, players don't have to purchase GTA 5 to enjoy GTA Online.

