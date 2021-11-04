5 reasons why Rockstar should release a GTA 5 single-player DLC 

GTA 5 was one of the most globally acclaimed games to be released in 2013. GTA 5 received many many awards and won over the market. However, Rockstar stopped working on significant updates for GTA 5 as soon as GTA Online took off. GTA 5 was highly successful, and many players loved the story mode of the game.

Many players were disappointed in Rockstar Games because the company diverted its focus to the online version of GTA 5, leaving many players with limited content to indulge in. Many players who loved the story of GTA 5 were left wanting more. Here is a breakdown of why Rockstar Games should release more single-player updates for GTA 5.

Top five reasons why Rockstar should release a GTA 5 single-player DLC

5) More heists

The heists in GTA 5 are what set the base for the main storyline of GTA Online. The heists in GTA are by far the most exciting missions where players need to go through elaborate setups to get the big score. There are six heists in GTA 5, and that number is far from enough for players. Being the most exciting mission in the game, players hope for a single-player DLC with more heists added to the game.

4) Move vehicles

GTA 5 features 348 separate, controllable vehicles in the game. Although there are many vehicles, that number is still many shy of the 699 different controllable vehicles in GTA Online. While many players enjoy playing GTA Online, it would be really fun to see some more of the newer vehicles from GTA Online to GTA 5.

3) Strangers and Freaks

Strangers and Freaks in GTA 5 have some of the weirdest, funniest, and most exciting missions in the game. With each stranger being an engaging personality with a mysterious origin, players can't help but want more interactions with these fantastic side characters in the game. Releasing a single-player DLC with more Stranger and Freaks missions in the game would be appreciated by fans.

2) More backstory

GTA 5 starts with a throwback to the last heist Michael, Trevor and Lester did together before their hiatus. Beyond a few things discovered during the story mode and other missions of the game, very little is known about the three protagonists before Franklin meets Michael and Trevor. Many fans would love to see dirt from their pasts being revealed in a single-player DLC.

1) Players want more story

ALSO READ Article Continues below

An average player should take around 32 hours to complete the story mode of GTA 5. And for a completionist who looks to complete every nook and corner of the game, it would take around 84 hours. But the world of GTA 5 is so vast that players end up spending 100s of hours in the game just causing mayhem. A DLC for all the dedicated single-player mode lovers with more story content would be highly appreciated by fans looking for that little more from the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar