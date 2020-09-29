GTA 5 and Online feature one of the largest collection of cars in any game, period. It is simply astounding to see how much time went into designing each of these cars in the game and all the tiny details that make them unique.

GTA Online regularly adds more vehicles to the mix to keep things interesting. To better mirror real-life, GTA has a tonne of car types to pick from; from luxurious European to raw American muscle, there is something for everyone in the game.

One of the biggest cultural explosions of the 2000s was the popularity of JDM cars (Japanese Domestic Market). Cars that were imported from Japan rose in popularity after movies like The Fast and Furious franchise.

They instantly became a favorite of car fanatics, and naturally, many of them would be present in GTA 5 as well as Online. Here we take a look at JDM cars present in GTA 5 and Online.

GTA 5: Full List of JDM cars in the game

Annis Elegy (Nissan GTR)

Dinka Blista Compact (Honda CRX)

Dinka Blista (Honda Civic)

Dinka Jester (Acura NSX)

Karin Asterope (Toyota Camry)

Karin Futo (Toyota AE86)

Karin Intruder (Toyota Mark II)

Karin Kuruma (armored) (Mitsubishi EVO X)

Karin Sultan (Subaru Impreza, Lexus IS300)

Karin Sultan RS (Subaru Impreza WRX Sti)

Karin Dilettante (Toyota Prius)

Maibatsu Penumbra (Mitsubishi Eclipse)

Vulcar Warrener (Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR)

Zirconium Statum (Nissan Skyline R32)

Vulcar Ingot (Nissan Stagea)

Bravado Banshee (Mazda RX7)

Imponte Ruiner (Nissan 300ZX)

Honorable Mention:

Advertisement

Penumbra FF (Mazda RX-7)

(source: gtaforums)

JDM cars are renowned for their excellent handling and ability to maintain high speeds through sharp corners and turns. Also, they are aesthetically some of the best vehicles in GTA 5 and Online.

One of the community's favorite thing to do in GTA Online is to customize these vehicles to resemble those seen in the Fast and Furious movies.