GTA 5 on the PS5: Release date, pre-order information, and new features

PS5 players can finally pre-order GTA 5 from March 8, 2022. It's worth going over what those gamers can expect from this port. Here is a quick snippet of what PS5 owners should know:

Release date: March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 Pre-Orders: GTA 5 costs $9.99; Online is free

GTA 5 costs $9.99; Online is free PS Plus: Required for Online

Rockstar Games' recent Newswire stated the following regarding its release date:

"These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online launch on March 15..."

However, the game's pre-order screen states that its release date is March 14, 2022, in the United States. Below are also a few other important details that can be easily overlooked but are worth discussing.

What PS5 players should know about GTA 5 regarding its release date, pre-orders, and new features

Gamers can find this information under the pre-orders section (Image via Rockstar Games, Sony)

The first image worth sharing is the pre-order screen for GTA 5 on the PS5. The most important information here is that the game costs $9.99 and has a release date of March 14, 2022, in the United States.

Nothing else is too newsworthy in this particular section, but there are further details in the second half of this page.

This section is just a little further down from the previous image (Image via Rockstar Games, Sony)

A crucial but easily overlooked section can be seen in the "Game and Legal Info" section. The first sentence states the following for GTA 5:

"Special introductory price valid from 15-03-2021 to 14-06-2022 (Standard Price: $39.99)"

The 2021 part is presumably a typo, given that the game officially launches by March 15, 2022, worldwide. However, the more important part is that the game's current $9.99 price tag will bump up to $39.99 after June 14, 2022.

Aside from that, this section references the story mode progression and Online character transfer along with some of the port's newest features.

Most of the new features are for Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some of the new features that gamers can expect:

New graphics modes

Up to 60 FPS

Better textures

HDR options

Ray-tracing

Faster loading times

Improved audio

Haptic-feedback

Players can also transfer their progress from the last-gen consoles for the single-player story mode and online to the PS5. Remember that any Shark Card money from the Xbox One won't transfer over to the PS5.

GTA Online is available for free in the first three months (Image via Rockstar Games, Sony)

PS5 owners shouldn't forget that they can download GTA Online for free in the first three months. Otherwise, the price will be bumped to $19.99 after June 14, 2022. The game has the same release date as GTA 5, so gamers won't be able to play the game until then.

That said, they can still download the necessary files right now. PS Plus is required for PS5 players to enjoy GTA Online.

More basic information about Online (Image via Rockstar Games, Sony)

This section essentially hypes up some of the new features, such as:

Career Builder

Hao's Special Works

Any future content update

These features are only for Online and not for GTA 5. Otherwise, both games should feature improved graphics, audio, and loading times in this port.

