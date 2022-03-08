How to preload GTA 5 for PS5 from the PlayStation Store

GTA 5 (2022 version) for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S is set for release on March 15. According to the latest Newswire post, preloads begin today, March 8.

Preloading allows players to download most of the game beforehand, saving them time and bandwidth on launch day. The remainder can be downloaded on launch day and will be unlocked server-side for players to access. The game is estimated to be around 80 GB large, making preloading a viable option for those with slower connections or for those who want to save time.

Step-by-step beginner's guide to pre-install GTA 5 on the PS5

The March 4 Newswire post revealed the Preload date for GTA 5 (Image via Press Start Australia)

Pre-ordering GTA 5 on PlayStation is quite simple. Players who already have the PS4 version can take the following route:

The first step is to make sure the process is being done on a PS5 console, not the web application or mobile app.

Players who already own the PS4 version must first navigate to the game on the home screen.

Click on the three dots menu next to the Play Game option.

Click View Product.

Click the new three dots menu on the right again.

Select either Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online. These should be the first two options.

Players who do not own the PS4 version can do the following:

Once again, ensure that the process is being done on a PS5 console, not the web application or mobile app.

Go to the PlayStation Store from the home screen.

Navigate to the Latest Tab.

Scroll down and go into the Pre Order section.

Both games should be to the right after scrolling through the initial options.

If gamers still cannot find the games, they can scroll to the extreme right and click view all.

Once the games are located, a pre-order can be placed on the Story Mode, which will be £6.93 (depending on territory). The Online version is completely free for PS5 users on the PS Network till June 14.

Clicking on the download button will initiate the preload. (Online)

Clicking Pre-Order will bring up the payment information and confirmation screen.

Once that is completed, the download will begin automatically.

Prices for Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PS5 are as follows:

Story Mode: £6.93 (50% off till June 14)

Online: Free for PS5 users on the PS Network (till June 14)

Clicking on the game before March 15 will bring up some new artwork and will send users back to the home screen again.

Edited by Danyal Arabi