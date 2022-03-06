5 ways in which GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced might disappoint fans

Rockstar finally revealed more information about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Newswire Community Update post spilled a lot of beans but still did not offer any gameplay footage, just the features and a few screenshots.

The upgrade was first announced during the month of June 2020 and was supposed to be released in November 2021. Eventually, the delays set in and the game is now being released on March 15, 2022. There has been a lot of talk about this and here's how fan might be disappointed with E&E.

5 ways how GTA 5 E&E can disappoint fans

5) Why is it a paid upgrade?

It is essentially a PC port for Consoles (Image via Sportskeeda)

When GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was announced, console gamers were quite happy as they started dreaming of playing at max PC graphics at 60fps. That dream did come true, but with a side of unwanted bills. The Newswire post clearly states that the game on console will look like the PC port and nothing more.

'These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online introduce high-end PC visuals to the console experience with new graphics modes featuring up to 4K resolution, a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture quality, HDR options, and ray tracing — as well as utilizing the technical advancements of the latest console hardware for faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, support for platform-specific features, and more.'

The only additives are Ray Tracing, 3D audio, and Adaptive Triggers for PS5. Sometime back, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick also said (during an investor relations call):

"There will be plenty of reasons to purchase it."

This statement does not quite clarify if it is pointed at gamers who do not own the game or at everyone in general. Rockstar being involved pretty much answers that question.

4) What about GTA 6?

Since the time E&E was announced, more than a few gamers have expressed displeasure as they knew this was going to delay the sixth installment even further. Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, almost a decade ago. There has never been this much of a time window between two titles in the series. Expanded and Enhanced acted just like a place holder to announce the delay for the next edition, according to fans.

3) What about PC?

Andrei Predescu🦇🔊 @andrei_0927

To be honest, I don't care about the consoles all that much, but if the PC version was ahead of PS4 and Xbox One, now I'm guessing it should be ahead of PS5 and Xbox Series, right? @RockstarGames So will we see any improvement on the PC as well?To be honest, I don't care about the consoles all that much, but if the PC version was ahead of PS4 and Xbox One, now I'm guessing it should be ahead of PS5 and Xbox Series, right? @RockstarGames So will we see any improvement on the PC as well?To be honest, I don't care about the consoles all that much, but if the PC version was ahead of PS4 and Xbox One, now I'm guessing it should be ahead of PS5 and Xbox Series, right?

PC gamers got zilch out of this upgrade. It is clearly stated that this is only for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Graphics-wise, the PC version doesn't really need much help (apart from Ray Tracing maybe). However, in terms of content, PC users are left in the dust. Console players get new vehicles, a new vehicle workshop, new time trials, etc. The last time the game was upgraded to the latest console generation, the PC version received the upgrade a year later.

2) GTA Online is over for gamers on older console gens

Grand Theft Auto Online is now a standalone product. The online version is completely separate and can be purchased separately as well. Expanded and Enhanced runs only on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, players on E&E will only be able to play with the players who own the same version. Playing E&E with friends who do not own the next gen console will not be possible.

In the past, when Grand Theft Auto 5 shifted to the PS4 and Xbox One from the PS3 and Xbox 360, the support for the older versions was stopped a year later. As far as content updates are concerned, it is doubtful as to whether there will be any for the older consoles.

1) GTA Online Free only for PS5 users

Sad but true (Image via Appuals)

As mentioned above, the base game came out almost a decade ago. Along the way, the game has gained a massive fan following and a very loyal one at that. Gamers have been asking for the next installment in the series for quite some time now, but their nerves are kept calm by the constant updates Rockstar keeps providing.

'Plus, a new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will debut at launch — available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer.' - Rockstar Newswire GTA Community Update February 4, 2022

Expanded and Enhanced, however, did the fans dirty as far as Online is concerned. The online version will be free for PS5 players for the first three months. Gamers who play the game exist on both consoles and all of them, together, form the patient and loyal fan base. Yes, it is a business deal, but wasn't the free million dollars a month enough?

Edited by Mayank Shete