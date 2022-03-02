5 things GTA 6 should learn from Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 is just over the horizon, and Rockstar has confirmed that the game is in its development stage. The game, however, has a long way to go before it is released. This gives the developers time to work on the game and polish the edges a bit.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) may not be the top-grossing game in the Rockstar Games library, but it surely is one of the best-written ones. RDR fans are dedicated and will fight tooth and nail with Grand Theft Auto fans to prove that their game is better. Some aspects of RDR 2 are amazing, and the next GTA could learn a thing or two from Rockstar's sister open-world franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Things GTA 6 could learn from RDR 2

5) NPC details and interactions

While the Grand Theft Auto series may be a satirical representation of the modern-day, there is nothing that is more enjoyable than realism. Satire and comedy are good, but only to the extent that it is believable. RDR 2 was phenomenal in the way NPCs were programmed, the level of detail was astounding, and one can only guess the number of hours that were invested into each of them.

Some NPCs also had routines for each and had traced routes that they would follow. These NPCs felt like a part of the game world, which exponentially increased the level of immersion in the game. Interaction with every NPC also feels unique and meaningful and doesn't feel like the same record is playing over and over again. NPCs in RDR 2 also had memory, which made the world even more realistic as actions had consequences.

4) Diverse Map

RDR 2 was extremely diverse if nothing else. The map was a big part of the game experience and not just because it was large. The map featured numerous areas like arid deserts, swamps, snowy mountains, etc.

The variations added to the content available in the game and also took immersion up a few notches as well. GTA 5's map is much smaller and also features a lot of unused areas. There were little to no variations, and most were just used as filler. The sixth edition could learn from this and can go the RDR route.

3) Single Protagonist Campaign

GTA 5's multi protagonist system worked like a charm, but RDR 2's single character was better (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 broke the single protagonist meta and came out with something completely new when gamers saw they could control three different characters in the same story. As pathbreaking as it may sound, it received nowhere near as much love as Arthur Morgan in RDR 2.

Given that RDR 2 came out five years after the multi-protagonist Grand Theft Auto 5, it had a high bar to match. But the superbly written and acted out characters proved up to the task. Gamers can invest more heavily in a single character and in his/her development. Trevor, Franklin, and Michael were great but weren't quite fleshed out in comparison.

2) Weapon customization

RDR 2 didn't have the best weapon customization feature out of all the other games in its time. But it sure did have a lot more than GTA 5. Players not only had the freedom to better their weapons with attachments and upgrades but also had the option to customize the look.

The designs and upgrades had a lot more impact than GTA 5's system. The next Grand Theft Auto could be way more immersive, and this is an aspect that should surely be improved upon.

1) Wanted System

The police in Grand Theft Auto games have become a meme at this point. RDR 2, coming from the same studio, was poles apart. The wanted system is RDR 2 was so much more realistic that gamers often had to think twice before acting a certain way.

Cops in the game weren't always out for blood. It always started with verbal warnings before things escalated. Consequences are not something GTA games account for, but being a criminal is no fun when law enforcement is just not up to the mark.

