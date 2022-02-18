New GTA 6 leak allegedly reveals various details and a release date

A new leak for GTA 6 has surfaced, claiming to reveal several key features of the game as well as a release date. Most of these details correspond to what has been revealed by other, more reliable leaks. Some of the points raised here, however, have previously been dismissed by fans and other leakers.

Ultimately, it is up to the fans to decide whether or not to believe this leak. Fans will find the answer to this question anyway, as a trailer is expected by the end of the year. This article investigates the authenticity of the leak, taking into account the various details that have surfaced over time.

GTA 6 leaks: The latest leak reveals several details, including many that have already been leaked before

Rockstar Games - Plotki i Przecieki @Rockstarekpl Nowe informacje o GTA 6 wyciekły na GTAFORUMS. Ujawnienie nastąpi jeszcze w tym roku. Premiera planowana jest w 2023 lub w 2024. Tylko na XBSX, PS5 i PC. Akcja rozgrywa się w latach 80-tych na południowej Florydzie. 3 grywalne postacie, dwóch mężczyzn i jedna kobieta. Nowe informacje o GTA 6 wyciekły na GTAFORUMS. Ujawnienie nastąpi jeszcze w tym roku. Premiera planowana jest w 2023 lub w 2024. Tylko na XBSX, PS5 i PC. Akcja rozgrywa się w latach 80-tych na południowej Florydzie. 3 grywalne postacie, dwóch mężczyzn i jedna kobieta. https://t.co/r4FvttbaJZ

Here are all of the details that this leak has revealed:

Grand Theft Auto VI will be fully revealed during the later half of this year.

Grand Theft Auto VI is planned to be released for the Holidays 2023 or Spring 2024.

Grand Theft Auto VI will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a PC release planned further down the line.

The game will take place in Southern Florida.

The game will revisit the 1980s.

The game has 3 playable characters, two men and one woman.

The map will be 1.5 times bigger than the one from GTA V.

The map is composed of two major cities (Vice City and Cottonmouth) and a few small towns.

A representation of the Everglades, Florida Keys and Lake Okeechobee are present in the game.

The game takes place in the HD Universe.

The story has around 90 main story missions.

Missions are less scripted, giving players more freedom when completing missions.

The player can buy many properties and businesses around the map and build his own criminal empire.

The game will have over 400 vehicles at launch.

The first thing that fans should note is the nature of the leak. It contains a detailed list of information presented with bullet points. This is something that Jason Schreier had warned against when the JackOLantern1982 leak had surfaced. It is extremely unlikely for a leaker to gain that much information regarding a game that the developers are so tight-lipped about.

Some of the points mentioned here are just reiterations of the leaks provided by prominent insiders like Tez2 and Tom Henderson. This includes the release date predictions and the Vice City/Florida setting. According to both these sources, GTA 6 is expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024, and this is exactly what this latest leak states.

The Vice City setting has already been confirmed by Henderson, ever since Inside Gaming's report on Project Americas. Cottonmouth is a city based on New Orleans and other southern US cities that have been featured in Manhunt 2. Many fans have speculated that the next GTA game could include this location. Other details seem to contradict Henderson's leaks, such as the allegation of an 80s setting and a larger map.

There are also some new details, but anything related to these has been highly speculative so far. The claims of three main characters (with a female protagonist among them) and non-linear missions could very well be true, but no information has come out about these.

The empire-building feature is highly likely, as it was successfully implemented in GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City Stories, and GTA 5 attempted to bring it back. The leak also reveals the exact number of missions in the game, as well as the approximate number of vehicles at launch. This seems to be a decent indicator of the leak being false, as it's very difficult to get such information from Rockstar.

This latest leak appears to be in the same vein as the 4chan leaks and the JackOLantern1982 Reddit leaks, both of which were quickly debunked. The only difference is that some of the points mentioned here appear credible because they have already been leaked by more trustworthy sources.

Edited by R. Elahi