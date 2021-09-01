5 awesome features introduced in GTA Vice City Stories

GTA Vice City Stories might have been a side game in the series, but it still introduced several new, exciting features for players to enjoy.

Every GTA game introduces something new to the series. Usually, it's an expansion to an old feature found in earlier titles. However, that's not always the case. In the case of GTA Vice City Stories, there's a mix of familiar and unique features that some players might find enjoyable.

It's not a mainline title, but it still introduced a myriad of new features into the series. Many of these are tied to one of the main selling points in the game known as Empire Building, but that's not the only new feature in the game.

Five new features introduced in GTA Vice City Stories

5) Swimming in Vice City

Victor Vance can swim in GTA Vice City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Swimming is nothing new to the GTA series. That said, possessing the ability to swim in GTA Vice City Stories feels excellent. Many mocked Tommy Vercetti for his inability to swim back in GTA Vice City. Now there is no excuse for the player being unable to swim in this beloved location.

As a result, the players won't feel endangered whenever they're exploring Vice City's waters. If they fall off and land in a body of water, they can simply swim to a safer location.

4) Golf

Victor Vance, lining up a shot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA Vice City Stories' golf wasn't as complex as later games' variation, it's still a fun feature to utilize. Its primary purpose in this game is for the mission, Home's on the Range. Players can also see it in the side-mission known as Swinger's Club.

In this variation of golf, Victor Vance stands in one location and hits the ball in an attempt to hit a specific area. This feature would later be expanded in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 5.

3) Protection racket

Robberies work differently in GTA Vice City Stories than they did in GTA Vice City. In the latter game, the player had 15 stores that they could rob. In those stores, they just had to point a gun at a clerk, and they'll eventually get a decent amount of money and up to three stars.

By comparison, players earn less in GTA Vice City stories despite doing something similar. Except for this time, they don't point a gun at the clerk. Instead, they vandalize the interior of the store.

This feature ties into the protection racket portion of the Empire Building feature. It's unique and offers a type of gameplay not usually seen in the GTA series.

2) Throwing people and snapping necks

Having the ability to grab people and then throw them off is a novel concept in the GTA series. Back then, players just had some select combos that they could initiate whenever they were in combat.

GTA Vice City Stories changed that. Now, players could ground and pound foes more naturally, grab enemies and throw them in a direction. Not only that, but GTA Vice City Stories players could also snap an NPC's neck, which instantly kills them.

1) Empire Building

One of the most prominent new features in GTA Vice City Stories is Empire Building. It's a mix of assets from GTA Vice City and gang warfare from GTA San Andreas. There's a fair amount of customization involved, as players could choose which type of business they wish to run.

More properties correlate with one's ability to earn more money. It's a simple concept, and it works wonderfully to immerse the player into GTA Vice City Stories' setting. In this game, they have to conquer and buy a new territory.

It makes Victor Vance seem like a more powerful protagonist, and the concept is fun enough to entertain players for some time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul