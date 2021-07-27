5 ways the Vice City Stories map changed from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City players will notice major differences in the map for Vice City Stories, the game's prequel.

Both games are set two years apart, from 1984 to 1986 respectively. Not one to be content with repetition, Rockstar Games made a few changes to the overall map. Vice City Stories takes place earlier in the time frame. As a result, the map is an interesting look at what it was like back then.

While most GTA Vice City characters are absent in the prequel, a few key players return. The likes of Lance Vance, Phil Cassidy, and Ricardo Diaz are now dealing with a new map. There are notable changes here and there, such as the unfinished state of the Diaz Estate.

Five major differences in the map between GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories

#5 - There is a trailer park near Sunshine Autos

Trailer Park Mafia used to run this turf back in 1984. One of the early missions for Vice City Stories involved work for Marty Jay Williams. GTA players eventually kill him when he tries to kidnap his wife Louise.

By the events of GTA Vice City, the trailer park has been cleared out. Not a single trailer remains in the area. All that's left is an empty field of grass to drive around. It's the perfect place to test drive vehicles from Sunshine Autos.

Speaking of Sunshine Autos, the car dealership was still under construction. Players can still drive through the area since it retains the same map layout. However, there are no buildings or garages yet. Near the vacant lot is a billboard advertising its appearance from GTA Vice City.

#4 - Diaz Estate is still under construction

Ricardo Diaz putting the finishing touches on his new mansion (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Vice City players will recognize this safehouse immediately. Drug baron and ax-crazy maniac Ricardo Diaz was still in power by the time of Vice City Stories. His mansion underwent renovations in 1984.

For starters, there was a small pond instead of a hedge maze. The western part of the mansion was still under construction, judging by the scaffolding. Finally, the indoor pool is blocked off by obstructions.

Poor Diaz didn't get to fully enjoy his mansion for very long. Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance take over for themselves in GTA Vice City. Diaz never realized he was constructing a future residence for a soon-to-be enemy.

#3 - A fairground can be found

A view of the Chunder Wheel in Vice City Stories (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Washington Beach Fairground is a prominent location in Vice City Stories. Beyond the gum-littered pathway near the snack booths, there is a gigantic ferris wheel. The fairgrounds will lighten up brightly in the night sky.

Appropriately, a Mr. Whoopee can be found here. Overall, the theme park has a fun atmosphere to it. While players cannot play any of the games here, they can ride the ferris wheel instead. It offers a breathtaking view of the entire island, especially at night.

Avery Carrington eventually bought the property and tore down the fairgrounds. He replaces it with a construction site. GTA Vice City fans would rather not be reminded of the infamously difficult mission Demolition Man.

#2 - Fort Baxter was completely different

Unlike GTA Vice City, Fort Baxter takes a more prominent role in the prequel's story. Victor Vance starts out as a military man before he is kicked out due to a setup. Notably, the internal layout changes drastically between games.

There are stronger gates in Vice City Stories, which can be broken by any means. In addition to the vehicle spawns, the layout of the barracks are quite different. Interestingly, the Ghost Tower remains from GTA Vice City.

It should be noted Fort Baxter was originally considered a base of operations for the United States army. According to GTA Vice City, however, it had turned into an air reserve. Given the two-year difference between the games, it would realistically take longer to make such a conversion.

#1 - The Mendez Building is in operation

Back in 1984, the Mendez cartel was pulling the strings in the criminal underworld. They were one of the largest drug traffickers in all of Vice City. While they were in power, they owned a large skyscraper in the downtown area.

Vice City Stories ends with a climactic showdown at the top of the Mendez Building. Victor Vance finally takes care of his enemies. By doing so, he puts an end to the 3D era of the GTA series. It's a bittersweet ending.

The former Mendez Building is missing from GTA Vice City. Instead, there is a lower tower that replaces it. With the Mendez brothers dead, they no longer had any control over the building.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul