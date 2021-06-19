5 reasons Vice City resonates so strongly with GTA fans

Vice City is an iconic location that resonates strongly with the GTA fanbase, making it arguably the best GTA location of all time.

The 3D universe's Vice City has left an impressionable mark on many GTA fans, which has left them all the more confused that it hasn't been seen since GTA Vice City Stories. It's a colorful coastal location full of 80s charm and delightful music, so its a popular topic of discussion for GTA fans.

Every fan will have their own opinions on why Vice City might be such a good location within the GTA series. Naturally, a simple article like this one cannot cover them all, but it will go over the most obvious things that fans associate with the iconic destination.

Five ways Vice City resonates with GTA fans

5) It feels underrepresented

Some GTA fans want to see Vice City in HD (Image via Mod DB)

There's always an underdog charm to locations and features that aren't explored to their fullest potential. With a game like GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas exploring San Andreas in two different interpretations, and Liberty City appearing several times in both the 3D and HD universe, it seems sad that Vice City only appeared twice in the 3D era.

In a way, this also plays into GTA 6 hype, which includes a different subset of GTA fans altogether. Nonetheless, many fans are eagerly awaiting to see Vice City return in HD glory.

4) Its focus on the drug trade

Vice City is heavily engulfed in the drug trade, but unlike a location like Los Santos, the player is often involved in the procurement and transport of drugs in the GTA Vice City games.

This main theme helps make it stand out compared to other GTA titles, which gives Vice City a more unique feel. Of course, the characters associated with the drug trade are also terrific to see in-game.

3) Nostalgia

A nostalgic location (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are two types of nostalgia to consider. The first type is about playing GTA Vice City back in the day and remembering how revolutionary it was for its time. The second type is about one's love for the 80s, regardless if one was present for such an era or not.

The GTA Vice City games feel noticeably different from the other entries in the series, which means some fans don't get the same itch playing those games as opposed to playing something like GTA Vice City or Vice City Stories.

2) Great music

Even if one isn't necessarily enamored by 80s nostalgia, it's hard to deny how great the music is in the Vice City games. There are many different musical genres represented in both games, with the radio commercials also being an iconic part of why Vice City is such a memorable location.

1) Colorful location

The Malibu Club is quite colorful (Image via GTA Wiki)

Even if GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories aren't amazing graphically speaking, their vibrant color schemes and lighting makes it more aesthetically pleasing than some other GTA titles. A game like GTA San Andreas or GTA 3 isn't too different from GTA Vice City in terms of sheer graphics, but they use a different color palette to represent their locations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

