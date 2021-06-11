5 iconic GTA Vice City locations that fans still remember

Some fans love to re-live the 80s aesthetic and indulge in sins through these iconic GTA Vice City locations.

The game might not have aged well graphically, but its locations are still fondly remembered for one reason or another. Sometimes, it's because of their in-game importance, while at other times, it's just because of the novelty of visiting these places.

Either way, these iconic locations play a small role in making GTA Vice City the great game that it is today. It doesn't matter how minor some of them are, for they define a certain aspect of the Vice City experience that isn't replicated in some other areas of the game.

Five memorable GTA Vice City places that fans reminisce fondly

5) Ocean View Hospital

The Ocean View Hospital (Image via GTA Wiki)

New players in GTA Vice City are bound to make mistakes. Eventually, they will get Wasted, and they will respawn in the closest hospital. Given that the Ocean View Hospital is the first hospital players can see in-game, it's hard not to remember it while playing the game.

Even later on, players will still respawn here over other hospitals if they're close enough. In terms of appearance, the Ocean View Hospital's massive space makes it hard to ignore.

Also, it's an easy place to do Paramedic missions early on in someone's GTA Vice City playthrough.

4) Apartment 3c

Apartment 3c isn't an important location for players to visit at all. However, it hosts one of GTA Vice City's most well-known references to Scarface with its bloody bathroom and Chainsaw spawn location.

It's never made obvious to GTA Vice City players that they can enter this location, as there is no marker on the minimap or anything else that stands out about it. Still, its infamy makes it talked about to this day.

3) Malibu Club

The interiors of the Malibu Club (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 3 didn't have interiors for players to enter, but GTA Vice City did introduce some notable ones. One example is the Malibu Club, which personifies the 80s aesthetic so many GTA fans associate with the game.

Besides being a nightclub the players can visit, it's also a property that Tommy Vercetti can own. It gives the most money, allowing players to earn up to $10,000 a day.

Plus, the iconic heist known as The Job takes place here (as well as racing Hilary King).

2) Ocean View Hotel

The Ocean View Hotel (Image via GTA Wiki)

The first safehouse a player has access to is usually one of the most memorable places in the game. Like the Malibu Club, Tommy's suite in the Ocean View Hotel was enterable, with most players remembering the two catchy songs from Radio Espantoso playing here.

Gamers sadly cannot store vehicles here, but a yellow Oceanic does always spawn here. Other than that, various Hidden Package rewards are available inside the hotel for players curious enough to find them.

1) Vercetti Estate

The back of the Vercetti Estate (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Vercetti Estate is one of the largest homes in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it is unquestionably the largest home in GTA Vice City. As users might expect, there is a lot of useful stuff associated with this location.

There are fixed weapons, armor, and health spawns inside it. Like in the Ocean View Hotel, there are also Hidden Package rewards for players to collect. But unlike the hotel, players can store vehicles in the Vercetti Estate, which is excellent for a property players get for free.

Add in a $5,000 revenue stream and its iconic status within GTA Vice City lore, and it's easy to see why so many fans still talk about this location. It's also the only safehouse in the GTA series where the final mission takes place entirely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer