GTA 6: 5 villains who should make a comeback from previous games

The GTA franchise is chock-full of dastardly characters that elicit a strong reaction from both the player and the protagonists.

While the series has definitely had its duds (think Devin Weston), it has way more hits than misses. The next game in the franchise is one that is highly anticipated, and the internet is rife with speculation about characters who could make a comeback.

After all, what good is a long-running game series if at least a couple of characters don't make a return to the franchise? Here, we take a look at some of the best villains from GTA games of the past and pick the ones that should be considered for a comeback.

5 villains who should make a comeback in GTA 6

1) Officer Frank Tenpenny

There is hardly any argument regarding who the best villain in the GTA franchise is. This is because Officer Frank Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas easily takes the crown. It certainly helps that legendary actor Samuel Jackson himself voiced the character, but the villain's sheer ruthlessness and cunning make him an unforgettable part of the GTA San Andreas experience.

Officer Frank Tenpenny is not the only villain in the game but he is certainly one that has the most impact on the story besides CJ himself. Throughout the game, the player and CJ are forced into doing Frank's bidding. His ability to get people to do what he wants is what makes him extremely dangerous.

In addition to that, he probably has the best lines in the game, with each line being quotable to a great degree. Fans would, no doubt, love to see Frank make a comeback in a GTA game.

2) Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz is what you get when you take Tony Montana, give him a short-man complex and reduce the IQ levels by at least 30 points. Diaz is the epitome of a loose cannon and will fire off shots at the slightest hint of a provocation.

It is that kind of Tuco Salamanca unpredictability that makes Ricardo Diaz such a fascinating character. He isn't the most clever guy around or the most physically imposing but his presence is violent enough to make everyone quake in their boots around him.

Perhaps seeing a younger version of Diaz, voiced again by the iconic Luiz Guzman, is a prospect that Rockstar should consider as fans would love it to no end.

3) Dimitri Rascalov

Initially, Dimitri comes off as a mild-tempered gentleman who is the perfect counterweight to Mikhail Faustin. However, underneath his mild demeanor and somewhat friendly disposition is an extremely dangerous, calculating and vindictive man who simply has no allegiances whatsoever.

GTA IV's Dimitri Rascalov is ambitious and willing to go as far as possible to ensure that he always comes out on top, making him an extremely captivating villain. Unlike some of the others on the list, Dimitri's strength isn't physical. He can simply outsmart and outfox anyone who opposes him.

Dimitri is one of the most hateable villains in the series, and with GTA possibly going back to an older timeline, players can witness his growth into the character we know and hate.

4) Steve Haines

Unlike the other villains in GTA V, Steve Haines actually manages to do what his character is supposed to do: make the players hate him. Steve is a douchebag of massive proportions, and nothing can set the player off more than his terrible jokes and all-around irritating personality.

That is not to say that the character isn't well-written as his purpose is to represent the indifferent and callous nature of corrupt government agents. Steve Haines is one of the most harmless characters in terms of appearance but deals out a lot of damage through his scheming.

Steve Haines dies an aptly hilarious death but Rockstar can perhaps bring him back if the series explores an older timeline.

5) Vlad Glebov

GTA IV probably had the most clever and witty writing in the series, and it is most evident during the hilarious back-and-forth between Niko and Vlad. Vlad is a sleazy, loudmouth, violent psychopath - qualities which are the key ingredients for a GTA villain.

One of the biggest disappointments of GTA IV was that Vlad was unceremoniously killed off way too soon. Perhaps Rockstar can right that wrong by re-introducing the character in another timeline.