5 features that fans loved in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City introduced some of the best features in the GTA series, and fans still enjoy them to this day. In fact, all five of the features listed in this article are still present in some capacity in GTA Online.

It's worth noting that all of these features are loved by GTA fans, regardless of whether they're playing GTA Vice City or a subsequent game that uses these features.

5 fan-favorite features in GTA Vice City

#5 - Robberies

Fans loved how simple Robberies were in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

Petty crimes are nothing new to the GTA series. However, some features, like Robberies, debuted in GTA Vice City.

All the player has to do in Robberies is go to one of the fifteen stores in GTA Vice City, point a gun at the clerk and wait for him/her to finish delivering the money.

Strangely, Robberies were absent from some of the subsequent games. It was replaced by other features, such as the Burglar side-mission in GTA San Andreas.

Fortunately, Robberies returned in GTA Vice City Stories, GTA 4 and GTA 5. As far as GTA Vice City is concerned, fans loved how simple this side hustle was, especially since it wouldn't have as much endgame content as other GTA titles.

#4 - Eating

The eating feature helped introduce more immersion to later GTA titles (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Eating is one of the best ways to improve one's health in GTA Vice City. If the player is too far away from a health pickup, they should grab a meal at one of the many food outlets in the game.

Tommy Vercetti only has to spend a little bit of money to fully heal with this feature, which makes it that much more useful.

This feature helped introduce more immersion to later GTA titles, as players saw more restaurants and entered them for similar benefits.

#3 - Purchasable safehouses & properties

Properties aren't just limited to the main story of GTA Vice City (Image via Naizurus, YouTube)

Properties play a crucial role in GTA Vice City, as Tommy's properties have to be taxed by the Forelli family near the end of the game.

Before that happens, properties play a crucial role in helping Tommy build upon his empire. Of course, the properties aren't just limited to the main story of the game; some of the side stories unique to each individual property are rather fascinating.

Outside of business assets, players can also purchase optional safehouses. The player still gets storyline-related safehouses free of charge, but these optional safehouses do add an element of convenience if purchased. They also provide an incentive to acquire more money in GTA Vice City, as some of the safehouses aren't cheap.

#2 - Taxi Rides

Taxi rides in GTA Vice City only cost a meager $9 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Taxi Rides is a feature introduced in GTA Vice City that helps mitigate the frustration involved when a player constantly fails missions.

Taxi Rides in GTA Vice City is a feature that allows players to use a taxi's service to get back to a mission's beginning location after getting either wasted or busted on that mission. It only costs a meager $9 per ride, which is something every player should be able to afford, especially since the convenience it provides is nearly unparalleled as far as features go.

#1 - Bail Out

The ability to bail out of a moving vehicle is such a neat feature that it's been improved upon in games like GTA 4 (Image via Betaz, YouTube)

Bailing out of a moving vehicle is one of the most popular and influential features in all of GTA. Surprisingly, it debuted in GTA Vice City, as there was a common complaint that players weren't able to leave their moving vehicle in GTA 3.

Bailing out of a vehicle is such a simple, yet useful feature in GTA Vice City. If the player's vehicle is about to blow up, they can simply jump out of it to avoid an explosion. Likewise, they can use this feature to avoid drowning if they're too close to a body of water. This feature is so wonderful that it's been improved upon in games like GTA 4.

