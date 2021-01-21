5 lesser-known facts about GTA Vice City

There are several lesser-known facts about GTA Vice City that players might be interested in.

This article takes a look at five of these lesser-known facts and won't involve obvious ones like Ken Rosenberg being in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinion as to what qualifies as "lesser-known."

5 facts that players may not know about GTA Vice City

#5 - Auntie Poulet changes the color of her dress

Auntie Poulet changes the color of her dress

This specifically applies to the differences between the original PS2 & Xbox versions and the later versions of GTA Vice City.

The later versions of GTA Vice City have Auntie Poulet in her signature yellow dress (which looks similar to her official art). By comparison, the PS2 has her in a purple dress.

The lesser-known change makes Auntie Poulet look more similar to her art. However, other characters like Mercedes still look radically different.

#4 - Kent Paul had his own website

Kent Paul had his own website

Kent Paul's 80's Nostalgia Zone! was a website set in 2002 where the character would look back at GTA Vice City's events. It included new info, topics about games, cars, clothes and a few other minor details.

For those interested in reading more about this lesser-known fact, the GTA Wiki has it well-documented here.

#3 - GTA Vice City was originally planned to be just a mission pack

GTA Vice City was originally planned to be just a mission pack

Leslie Peter Benzies, the former president of Rockstar Games, had previously stated that after GTA 3 would be released, they wanted to work on the game's PC port. After that, the company started to think about new weapons, vehicles and missions.

Eventually, they concluded that it should be its own separate game, which fans now know as GTA Vice City.

#2 - The Ocean Beach Church plays music

The Ocean Beach Church plays music

The Ocean Beach Church actually plays organ music between 10 AM and 11 AM in GTA Vice City.

It's a lesser-known fact that is unremarkable. However, it is fascinating for players who don't stick around for that part of the game. On a side note, it's only listed as a church in the game files.

#1 - Players cannot do a wheelie when driving North

Players cannot do a wheelie when driving North

Interestingly enough, players riding on a motorcycle cannot perform a wheelie when driving north. Wheelies work when facing other directions, but not when the player is facing north.

It's known as the North Bug in the GTA community, but it's noticeably lesser-known compared to the other bugs and glitches in GTA Vice City.