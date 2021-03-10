List of all outfits and costumes in GTA Vice City

Clothing in GTA Vice City might not be as fancy as GTA San Andreas or GTA Online, but there are still various outfits and costumes to style and profile in.

GTA Vice City helped introduce more costumes (that a player can wear at any time) into the 3D GTA series. GTA 3 only had two outfits, one of which would normally be gone after the player would make it into their safe house. By comparison, GTA Vice City had 12 costumes that players could wear whenever they wanted, granting them far more customization options than its predecessor did.

Gamers start with the default street clothes, but they'll be able to unlock more as the game progresses. Some costumes are easy to acquire, while others take more time and dedication. For the convenience of GTA Vice City fans, this list of outfits and costumes will include how to unlock it and where they can find it.

Listing all outfits/costumes in GTA Vice City

One outfit gets unlocked after 100% completion of GTA Vice City (Image via Gamer Forever, YouTube)

There are 12 outfits and costumes altogether in GTA Vice City. Players only start with the default street clothing (the one most people associate with Tommy Vercetti).

The other outfits and costumes are unlocked after gamers beat a certain mission, with one outfit getting unlocked after 100% completion of GTA Vice City. This list will not include PC skins that the player can make, for obvious reasons.

Street

Tommy Vercetti's default outfit (Image via CARL JOHNSON (YouTube))

Advertisement

Tommy Vercetti's default outfit. Predictably, it's unlocked at the start of the game.

If players want to change back into these clothes, they can either go to the Ocean View Hotel (in Tommy's room), in the Vercetti Estate (in Tommy's office after "Rub Out"), or on top of the Hyman Condo once they purchase it.

Soiree

Unlock these clothes in GTA Vice City by beating The Party (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fans of Miami Vice and Scarface should love this outfit. To unlock it in GTA Vice City, players have to beat "The Party," which should be straightforward given the ease of the mission.

Afterward, they have to go to Rafael's on Ocean Beach to re-equip it (it's found in the very front of the store).

Coveralls

Advertisement

Coveralls can be found in the Tooled Up store within Vice Point Mall (Image via GTA Wiki)

Coveralls are essentially just Tommy wearing suspenders and a hat over his regular street clothes (and it looks utterly ridiculous).

To unlock these clothes, players need to complete "Riot." They can be found in the Tooled Up store within Vice Point Mall.

Country Club

Players can acquire this costume by going to the Leaf Links Country Club in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

This fancy golf outfit is an excellent costume for fans of gold. In fact, it's required to make Tommy seem less inconspicuous during the mission "Four Iron."

Afterward, players can reacquire it by going to the Leaf Links Country Club in GTA Vice City.

Havana

Advertisement

This infamous outfit is subject to a glitch where if players complete either "Cop Land," "No Escape?," or "The Job" after unlocking the Havana outfit, then it would be excruciatingly difficult to re-equip it.

More specifically, players have to use a method similar to the video above to acquire it again. This is thanks to those missions above placing the Havana outfit behind an invisible wall.

Apart from that annoying glitch, players can unlock it after the mission "Two Bit Hit." After completing that mission, they can wear it again by going to the Little Havana Streetwear & Tattoo Parlour in GTA Vice City.

Assuming they didn't do the aforementioned missions after "Two Bit Hit," they should be able to wear it once they go inside the shop.

Cop

Tommy can wear it not to get attacked by other cops or the army (Image via GTA Wiki)

Tommy Vercetti can pretend to be a cop in "No Escape?" to free Cam Jones from prison. However, it's the mission "Cop Land" that unlocks the simple cop costume, in which players can wear it again by going to the Washington Beach police station inside the shower room.

Interestingly enough, Tommy can wear it not to get attacked by other cops or the army (unless he foolishly provokes them).

Bank Job

Advertisement

Unlock this outfit by completing The Job (Image via GTA Wiki)

Whether players want to relive the amazing heist mission, "The Job," or if cosplay as Jason Voorhees, this costume is the one for them.

Gamers need to complete "The Job," which they can find in the Malibu Club's office.

Casual

Players can get the outfit in the GASH store within the North Point Mall (Image via EJrM FILMS (YouTube))

This costume is never required for players to acquire. Predictably, it's just a casual outfit that looks as basic as an outfit can get in GTA Vice City.

Given its obscurity in-game, players can get the outfit in the GASH store within the North Point Mall, but only after the mission "Treacherous Swine."

Mr. Vercetti

Once purchased, gamers can wear the outfit by going to the front of the Collar and Cuffs store in Ocean Beach. (Image via GTA Wiki)

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Mr. Vercetti isn't unlocked within the Vercetti Estate and its related missions. Rather, the player gets it for buying the Pole Position Club.

Once they buy it, gamers can wear the outfit by going to the front of the Collar and Cuffs store in Ocean Beach.

Black Tracksuit

Players can find the black tracksuit in Jockspot, Downtown, after the Supply & Demand mission (Image via EJrM FILMS (YouTube))

The tracksuits in GTA Vice City are optional outfits in the same vein that the casual outfit is. Players can find the black variant in Jockspot, Downtown, after the mission "Supply & Demand."

Red Tracksuit

Interestingly enough, it's unlocked after the first mission in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Red Tracksuit is the exact same as the black tracksuit, except it is red. Players can find it in the Brownstone Laundromat in Little Havana.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, it's unlocked after the first mission in GTA Vice City, although players would have to find a way to get to the other island to don it.

Frankie

It's a cute costume, but one most GTA Vice City players might never unlock (Image via Stilefty, YouTube)

Although the name of this GTA Vice City outfit is weird, unlocking it is even stranger. Players have to get 100% completion in GTA Vice City and then go to the Vercetti Estate to pick it up.

It's a cute costume, but one most GTA Vice City players will never unlock.