5 most rare outfits in GTA Online

Deadly weapons and vintage-themed cars make up the most significant essence of GTA Online, but classic outfits are just as important. After all, style wins over everything, doesn't it?

For some reason, outfits are overwhelmingly underrated in GTA Online. Sure, they are not crucial for survival, but a little fashion here and there never hurt anybody! And the truth is that criminals in GTA Online are, well, criminals and have more money than anyone else in the entire world.

That's kind of like the whole point of the game. It makes little sense for uber-rich masterminds to wear the same boring suit throughout the game.

Top five rare outfits in GTA Online as of January 2021

#5 - The Bugstar Suit

Image via gtaforums

Fans have to agree that the Bugstar Jumpsuit is to-die-for classy. Who knew people who spent day and night planning heists and killing others could rock such a simple dress that seems to scream casualness?

Bugstar is a pest-control company in GTA Online, which is, as the rumor goes, built on unethical grounds. The company spreads bug eggs to create infestations that they can then charge people for taking care of.

To acquire the Bugstar suit, players need to own a pair of red overalls - bought from the local clothing store.

They will then have to access their CEO interaction menu, go down to CEO style and import the suit at no cost whatsoever.

#4 - The Rockstar V neck t-shirt

Image via gtaforums.com

Players can acquire the rare and much-sought-after Rockstar V neck t-shirt by doing a Rockstar verified job.

Deathmatch is one of the most popular Rockstar verified jobs in GTA Online. It involves multiple players, a maximum of 16, fighting each other. By the end, the player who has the most number of kills wins the deathmatch and gets not only the outfit as a reward but also a good deal of in-game cash.

Racing is another typical Rockstar verified job.

#3 - The cop uniform

Image via deathreaper668, Youtube

To obtain the cop uniform, players need two things: The mission "Truck off" and a friend or accomplice.

The first step is to turn off team balancing in the settings. Then, they can switch to 'justice' and pull up the interaction menu. Users can click on 'Helmet Visor' and keep flipping between visor up and visor down for about 30 seconds.

Then, they need to go AFK for a minute or two. The system will, then, automatically chuck players out for being idle for too long.

When they rejoin the game, they will be sporting the cop outfit in an entirely different GTA Online lobby.

#2 - The Blue Epsilon

Image via Pinteresta

The Blue Epsilon is another super cool and rare outfit in GTA Online.

To unlock it, players have to go to a nightclub and head directly to the restroom.

Restrooms located in the nightclub will all have an attendant, who, if the player tips over 500 times, will, out of thankfulness, gift them the epic Blue Epsilon.

# 1 - The Kifflom t-shirt

Image via gamesradar.com

The Kifflom T-shirt is not just an outfit but also a super cool Easter egg featured in GTA Online.

To unlock it, players have to chug down the iconic Macbeth drink, pass out from the alcohol's effect, and then wake up on top of the Calphalon building. Players will have to keep repeating the activity until they get the tee.

