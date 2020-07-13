GTA 5: Best female outfits in the game

When playing as a female character in GTA 5, it is important to know how to dress as a badass.

We have compiled a list of the best female outfits that you can try out when playing the game.

Vasudha Bachchan

GTA female outfits (Picture credit: youtube.com)

Although not known for its fashion choices, the GTA 5 and GTA Online gameplay, as well as their mods, have collected a decent range of outfits that you can use to style your female characters. And we all know how important style is, even if all you want to do is a bit of violent gaming.

So, if you're feeling uninspired about which clothing styles to mix and match, here are our picks for the best female outfits in GTA 5.

A black ensemble with ripped jeans

An all-black style statement

This all-black ensemble sports an extremely-stylish black jacket, with a dangerous skeleton design on the front. Paired with the perfect pair of ripped black jeans, the outfit is brought together by the presence of great accessories, all in different shade of black. Perfectly fits the GTA vibe, don't you think?

A pink business suit

A pretty suave pink suit

Whoever said that pink couldn't look badass, obviously hasn't ever seen this outfit. A hot pink business jacket over a while camisole, paired with pink suit pants looks like the perfect outfit for a boss. Not to mention the rocking heels.

An outfit with black stockings

Jean shorts and black fishnet stockings can never go wrong

This outfit pairs an old classic — a simple top with jean shorts and black fishnet stockings. But what add to its style quotient are the black leather boots, the cut sleeve jacket and the various black-themed accessories. This GTA character looks ready to steal some motorcycles.

Modern age Lara Croft

Time to sport a Lara Croft look

This look from GTA feels as if the developers recreated a more dangerous and crime-leaning version of Lara Croft. Everything from the grey crop tank top to the jeans and the hostler makes this outfit pop with style. Committing crime has never looked better.

Black corset top and slacks

Yet another black ensemble

Yes, we have our hearts set on black. Perhaps because it screams of badassery. This GTA outfit sports an accentuating black corset top, along with tight-fitting black pants and simple black heels. A minimalist approach to dressing up, this look barely tries but wins anyway.

The classy bar outfit

A denim shirt is the ultimate style

This classy version of a bar chick sports an electrifying denim shirt with rolled up sleeves and a tied-up front. Paired with the cutest pair of pink shorts, this look combines the best of both girly and boyish. What spices up the look even further are the tall gray boots that take GTA coutoure to another level.