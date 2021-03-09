Players often choose GTA Vice City as their favorite game from the GTA franchise because of its nostalgia. With some classic missions, players are allowed to wreak havoc in the streets like a true gangster from the '80s.

GTA Vice City can be enjoyed on a lot of different platforms. Players who have consoles and are searching for more games like GTA Vice City have come to the right place.

5 best games like GTA Vice City for consoles

#1 - Far Cry 3

Players might not find many similarities between the titles as both stories are completely different. However, both games share some intense action, which has players constantly hooked.

Like GTA Vice City, players get an open-world to explore. A wide variety of firearms can be used by players to complete some large than life missions.

#2 - Yakuza Kiwami

Both GTA Vice City and Yazuka Kiwami have exciting gangster storylines that players love to get immersed in. There are some spine-tingling missions that players can complete as the story progresses.

Since the game is an open-world title, players can freely explore the streets of a fictional district in Tokyo, Kamurocho. Players can also complete side-quests and win rewards offered by the game.

#3 - Mafia III

The story and characters of this title will remain with players long after the end-credits roll like GTA Vice City. The story revolves around a war veteran who is out for revenge.

Mafia III has many fast cars that players can cruise around in. The realistic car mechanics of the game will surely be a source of satisfaction for many players like GTA Vice City.

#4 - Saints Row: The Third

When it comes to gameplay, this title is a definite improvement compared to the previous games of this franchise. Players can get to be a part of the various action-packed missions that the game offers.

Like GTA Vice City, this title also deals with gangsters and their shenanigans. There are various customization options that players can make use of to dress up their characters in quirky outfits. The franchise is often considered a parody on the GTA franchise, which itself is a satirical take on a life of crime in America.

#5 - Sleeping Dogs

Like GTA Vice City, this title has an interesting story and great action-oriented missions. The creators did a brilliant job creating a vast and detailed open-world that players can explore anytime.

The incorporation of martial arts in Sleeping Dogs makes it even more thrilling to play. Some cutscenes might be lengthy, but players are requested to bear with it for a great gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

