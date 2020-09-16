GTA: Vice City is one of the famous games of the GTA series. The title is incredibly popular due to the interesting missions, the violence and the open world that it offers.

However, if you do not have a great computer set-up to play GTA: Vice City, here is a list of games that are similar to the famous GTA title and will also run in a low-end computer.

5 best games like GTA: Vice City for low-end PCs

Here are five of the best games like GTA: Vice City for low-end PCs:

1. Max Payne 1

Max Payne. Image Credits: WallpaperAccess.

Max Payne is a third-person shooter game which offers its players an open world, much like GTA: Vice City. In this game, you will assume the role of a detective looking for justice.

Like GTA: Vice City, the game has many interesting missions that you can accomplish. The title also offers many vehicles and weapons that you can use to complete the missions.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Game Debate)

OS: Win 95

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB

System Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 600 MB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

2. Mafia II

Mafia II. Image Credits: WallpaperSafari.

Mafia II is about the story of a gangster who dreams of establishing his dominance over other criminal families.

You will be required to step into the shoes of this gangster and get your hands dirty to reach the top. When you are in the mood to explore, you can navigate the fictional world of this game in a vehicle or by foot, just like GTA: Vice City.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium D 3GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

3. The Godfather II

The Godfather II. Image Credits: HipWallpaper.

If you love the massively popular 1970s movie trilogy, you can give this game series a try. The second game in the Godfather franchise, the Godfather II, is loved for its action and drama.

If you want to play a game like GTA: Vice City in your low-end PC, you will certainly get a good gaming experience while playing this title.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

4. Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs. Image Credits: Game Debate.

Sleeping Dogs will feel like playing GTA: Vice City with a martial arts twist. The game has a very interesting story which revolves around an undercover cop who is having a tough time to stick to the law as he is struggling to serve justice.

Like GTA: Vice City, the game is very violent when it comes to the missions that you will have to fulfil. The vast and detailed open world of the game will also remind you of GTA: Vice City.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 15GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

5. Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third. Image Credits: HipWallpaper.

Saints Row: The Third is like GTA: Vice City is an action-adventure game which is all about establishing dominance over the other rival gangs in the city. This title is set in the fictional city named Steelport, which will remind you of GTA: Vice City.

This title offers different characters and cool customisation options. The gameplay also improved significantly in comparison to the previous games in the popular series.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)