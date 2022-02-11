Rockstar insider speaks out about GTA 6 trailer

According to popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2, fans will get to see a trailer for GTA 6 by the end of this year. He had recently increased the hype for the game after stating that an announcement was underway, and it turned out to be true.

In the same discussion thread on GTAForums, the leaker claimed that Rockstar might drop a trailer this year. If the patterns for their previous releases are evaluated, it wouldn't be very uncharacteristic for the publisher.

Tez2 claims Rockstar might drop a trailer for GTA 6 soon

Tez2 is perhaps the most reliable and trustworthy source of information for any news related to Rockstar. His GTA leaks have almost always been accurate, even when the community has been skeptical. His recent post on GTAForums regarding an announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6 was also met with skepticism.

However, with Rockstar's official announcement last week, this claim was proven true. Since then, he has followed up his original comment with another claim. This time, Tez2 states that fans might get to see a trailer soon, as the developer is likely to follow the pattern they set with Grand Theft Auto 5.

When the fifth iteration of the main series was first announced in 2011, it was soon followed up by a trailer in the same year. The iconic "Why did I move here..." trailer has managed to rack up a total of over 80 million views on YouTube. It was a cinematic trailer that showed a few glimpses of San Andreas with Michael's voice actor doing the narration.

In fact, Rockstar used the same starting lines to showcase the Expanded & Enhanced Edition's first trailer. If Tez2's claims turn out to be accurate, fans can expect to get their first look at what the upcoming game will look like with its first official trailer.

The biggest reveal would be the location itself, although most of the community believes it to be Vice City.

Unlike many other developers, Rockstar doesn't present CGI trailers and relies on in-game footage. Hence, if a teaser does come out this year, it would be a good indicator of what the final product would look like.

There have also been rumors about a release date. Tez2 himself believes it will come out in late 2023 or early 2024.

Meanwhile, Tom Henderson, another reliable GTA 6 leaker who initially predicted a 2024-25 release date, now expects a 2023-24 release date.

