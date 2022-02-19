5 features GTA 6 should implement from other Rockstar titles

GTA 6 is currently in active development. After many years of patience, fans of the series are finally getting a new title. Speculation about this series has always been rife. The community is more actively discussing possibilities with the new game.

Rockstar is best known for the Grand Theft Auto series, but it has made other great games that have received very good responses from fans. Titles like Red Dead Redemption, Bully, Max Payne, etc., all have a dedicated fan base. These games also offer unique experiences.

Features Rockstar should pick up from other titles for GTA 6

5) NPC Interactions/ AI from RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a monumental game in Rockstar's repertoire. Fans would want to see loads of features added to GTA 6 from RDR 2. One of them is the way NPCs behave.

In RDR 2, Arthur could converse with NPCs like greeting them, antagonizing them, etc. NPCs also had memories because they warned Arthur not to paint the town red if he had done so before. Full-blown conversions with NPCs make the game more immersive and make players feel like they live double lives.

4) Interactive Carnivals/Fares Bully

Bully was a game that saw Jimmy Hopkins rise through the ranks at Bullworth Academy. It is, till date, a very popular and beloved game. Fans are also waiting for an announcement on the sequel if there will ever be one.

Bully, much like GTA, is an open-world game and grants the players a lot of freedom. In Bully, Jimmy could access the rides in a carnival, visit the circus, play the games, win prizes at fares, etc.

3) LA Noire

Storylines in the Grand Theft Auto series have always revolved around crime and even LA Noire revolves around the same. The only difference is that the players get the complete opposite perspective.

Imagining a GTA game where the protagonist is a cop/undercover cop feels refreshing. Cops can be criminals too, but in their own way. A corrupt police story would be amazing and could skyrocket the series. The possibilities are endless.

2) Gun Mechanics RDR 2

RDR 2 is famous for many things, and gunplay is one of them. The realism is immersive and makes gamers feel super invested in the story and character.

GTA has always allowed players to carry an insane number of weapons ranging from RPGs, Grenade Launchers, Homing Launchers, Alien Weapons, Sniper Rifles, Miniguns and a whole lot more, all at the same time. This is nowhere close to reality and, to be honest, makes Online a nightmare and players keep blowing each other up.

Adding realistic recoil to the weapons is also a highly requested upgrade. Adding a LOD to the weapons will make PvP more challenging and players will think before aimlessly killing each other.

1) Looting Houses RDR 2

RDR 2 also had a mechanic that allowed Arthur to randomly enter a stranger's home and loot the place. The home's interiors are all different and seem logical to the locations. Sometimes, Arthur would also get caught and then a separate side story would kick off [like strangers and freaks].

GTA 5 does not have too many variations of home interiors and most of them are non-interactive. Loot in houses could be based on the locality [run down/posh]. Not all houses need to allow entry, just a few in every neighborhood would be awesome. This could be like a mini heist players could plan out for the maximum profit.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen