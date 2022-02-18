Should there be a pre-order for GTA 6 on the PS5?

Rockstar Games has finally announced that GTA 6 is being worked on. In a Newswire post, they said:

"We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."

Fans are ecstatic as their prayers have been answered, and there will finally be a Grand Theft Auto 6. Speculation is at an all-time high right now as fans try to guess things like the settings, protagonists, gameplay features, music, etc.

Another very interesting debate spotted on the web was about pre-ordering the game. The gaming community is quite vocal, and for such a big and anticipated launch, the participants are quite firm-footed.

Should GTA 6 have a pre-order feature for the PS5?

GTA 6 has been on gamers' minds for nearly a decade. Now that the existence and potential release of the game has finally become a reality, players are beginning to ponder over other things related to the game.

Pre-orders are something gaming companies have always relied on in the past. A company like Rockstar, which is extremely popular and sought after, is no different. However, Rockstar did not get the kick start they had hoped for with the Remastered Trilogy.

Speaking of GTA 6, in particular, pre-orders could be available for the PS5. Rockstar recently did announce that once Online is a separate entity, PS5 gamers will be able to get it for free for the first three months.

"In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to claim for FREE on PlayStation 5 for the first three months after launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play)."

If the PS5 gamers had the pre-order feature, would they use it?

Thoughts on Pre-Order

Fans are split on the judgment regarding the pre-order debate. Some are sure they will go for it, no matter what, and some are still not sure after the fiasco with the Remastered Trilogy.

RDR 2 made fans very happy and most of them, who pre-ordered, were very satisfied. With the Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy, however, the same cannot be said as there are more than quite a few unhappy souls. That definitely left a bad taste in everyone's mouths.

Rockstar has lost some traction with fans since that debacle. But fans also remember how many great games the studio has delivered time and again.

Fans are getting impatient and truly cannot wait for more information from Rockstar.

GTA 6 Pre-Order scams

Rockstar announced that the game's development was well underway. Still, many cheating websites have been running ads and posts for pre-orders for the upcoming title.

This particular post from the past year shows a website offering the game's pre-order pack for $59.99.

Redditors, however, were quick to spot the scam and warn other users before mistakes were made.

Whether Rockstar should or should not come up with a pre-order for the upcoming title is completely up to them. Meanwhile, fans should try and remain calm. More information from the studio is probably coming soon and it will be easier to make decisions then.

