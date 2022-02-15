5 locations fans want to see in GTA 6 if it's set in Vice City

The GTA series is one of the most popular gaming titles globally. Since the days of the top-down model, the Grand Theft Auto series has amassed millions of fans. Moving over to the 2D and 3D era, the game got its legs, and the HD era is where it stands today. After going free on the Epic Store and causing a server malfunction, the current edition of the game has the most players.

News about the upcoming and highly anticipated game from Rockstar was finally shared by the developers last week. The company said:

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

With that out of the way, fans have been speculating on certain features about the next game. The hottest topic is the setting (location) of the game. Most fans are convinced GTA 6 will be set in Vice City as that is the only location left to make a comeback to the HD universe. There are more rumors which support the fact, but only time will tell what really happens.

This article talks about the fans' most-wanted locations if the game is set in Vice City.

Vice City locations fans want to see in GTA 6

5) Kennedy Space Center

The Kennedy Space Center (KSC), also known as the NASA Launch Operations Center, is located on Merritt Island, Florida. The KSC is not very far from Miami (where Vice City was set) in real life and including this location in GTA 6 would be a lot of fun.

Even adding specific missions related to the KSC would be fun. Whether they let the players visit space or not, the KSC is a fan favorite.

4) Disney World

Quite a few fans are very hopeful for a full-size and fully functional amusement park in the game. GTA 4 showcased a closed amusement park and 5 has a miniature version on the pier. Adversary mode matches would be awesome in the theme park. There was also a leak regarding the amusement park. Whether or not this leak is true, nobody knows.

3) Lil Haiti

Little Haiti is also the name of the real neighborhood in Miami (Image via GTA wiki)

GTA Vice City had many awesome locations, and Little Haiti was one of them. This was a more run-down version of Little Havana, which is close by. This neighborhood played a pivotal role in Tommy Vercetti's story. The Printing Press for the counterfeit business was located here. So were Phil Cassidy's house/armory and the Kaufman Cabs HQ.

Viewing Little Haiti in the HD universe with state-of-the-art visual effects would be jaw-dropping.

2) Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Hollywood

It looks like gamers have not had enough of the Casino in GTA 5. The Hard Rock Casino Hollywood is an iconic location due to its signature architecture. It is shaped like a guitar and truly does stand out in the night skyline.

Having a glowing guitar-shaped casino in the background as gamers race their new rides, kill NPCs and other players, and complete missions. That seems magical. Fans have even come up with satirical names like the Stiff Rooster and Rock Hard Casino.

1) Key Biscayne

Reddit user u/konnected561 does make quite a few suggestions. However, Key Biscayne stands out among the rest as it is easily one of the richest and poshest areas in Miami and is nestled on an island in Biscayne Bay. Stunning views, the outdoors, money and nightlife, are a few of the many attractions here.

Recreating this in GTA 6 would take a lot, but the results could be mesmerizing. The high-end properties of the game could be placed here or there could be houses to rob like mini heists on the island. There are so many possibilities.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi