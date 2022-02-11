Could GTA 6 feature a whole new Online mode?

GTA VI gamers have finally received a smidgen of an update from Rockstar Games. The latest Newswire post discussed the game's latest escapade, namely Expanded and Enhanced. However, Rockstar did reveal that the next installment is under development towards the end of the post.

Grand Theft Auto VI's development and release is imminent. Although many gamers believe that the studio does not need to release a new Online mode, the current version is still hot on the racks.

In a recent interview, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take Two Interactive, said:

"You always have to be willing to be fresh. You always have to be willing to bring consumers what they want. The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant."

Will GTA VI have an Online mode?

The latest announcement from Rockstar Games has stated that the Online mode will be a separate entity soon. It will be available to PSN+ users for free for the first three months. Other platforms may have to pay.

Online has been made available to several platforms, namely, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Rockstar eventually decreased the updates for the older generation platforms [PS3 and Xbox 360] once the latest generation was launched.

Slowly but steadily, the PS3 and Xbox 360 stopped receiving support for servers and players eventually moved over to the newer generation. YouTuber ZacCoxTV mentioned this.

Rockstar could go the same way again if GTA VI has its online mode. There is loads of speculation making their rounds on the web and to be honest, it's better to wait for more information from the creators.

Fan expectations from GTA VI Online

GTA Online is Rockstar Games' cash cow which is still being milked, eight years after its release. A few DLC updates and a few new vehicles keep the game fresh for newer players.

For OG fans, the Grand Theft Auto Series Online seems to have become quite bland with almost nothing new. The addition of flying bikes and cars also did it for these old fans. The expectations and hopes for an online mode in the upcoming edition are high.

The Grand Theft Auto universe is diverse. Most players in lobbies of the current Online mode have started playing recently. For such gamers, GTA is flying cars, bikes, tanks, etc. However, some have been at it since it evolve from Liberty City. These players rarely log onto the current Online mode.

A section of gamers wishes that Rockstar includes a transfer feature in the upcoming online mode to transfer their money, property, cars, weapons, etc. This makes sense since gamers have grinded hard to earn that cash.

Critics want GTA VI to be a completely new adventure that starts from scratch. If the upcoming game is set in a different universe, transferability will seem non-sensical. Special in-game discounts can be made available to returning players.

