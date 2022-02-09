What do players want to see in GTA 6?

According to Rockstar Games, they intend on exceeding the high expectations for GTA 6.

While the game is currently under active development, the company made it clear that it was a top priority. GTA 6 promises to "significantly move beyond" the standard that previous games set. Given their high review scores, one can only imagine what the next game brings to the table.

In the meantime, fans can only speculate on what new features will be introduced to the series. Rockstar will likely use superior hardware from current generation consoles. They may also follow the latest trends in the video game industry. One can only hope it ends up like Witcher 3 instead of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here are a few things that players want to see in the upcoming GTA 6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

While players should maintain their expectations, it doesn't mean they should keep it low. Reputed leaker Tom Henderson suggests that Rockstar will be very ambitious with their latest project. With that in mind, this article will take a look at what fans want to see in the upcoming game.

A dynamic map

Framerate Reel - The Reel Deal @Framerate_Reel @FlyBbirdy @BrittonShrum @GameSpot Rdr2 single player is great by far the best game of 2018 but gta 6 has some ideas I considered concerning like the evolving fortnite map and the idea of this game mainly focus on online @FlyBbirdy @BrittonShrum @GameSpot Rdr2 single player is great by far the best game of 2018 but gta 6 has some ideas I considered concerning like the evolving fortnite map and the idea of this game mainly focus on online

Popular games like Fortnite use an evolving map feature, which keeps the game fresh with every few updates. Regardless of where it's set, GTA 6 would definitely benefit from seasonal map changes. Based on his sources, Tom Henderson believes that Rockstar is heading in this new direction.

Revamped combat system

𝚂𝚎𝚍𝚊 J҉ 𝙱𝚛𝚎𝚎𝚜 @SedaBreesGaming #GTAOnline #gta6 After almost a decade of patiently waiting on gta 6 i truly hope when it releases we will be able to use the workout equipment wherever they decide to put it.. & hopefully the melee animations will be like on #RDR2 After almost a decade of patiently waiting on gta 6 i truly hope when it releases we will be able to use the workout equipment wherever they decide to put it.. & hopefully the melee animations will be like on #RDR2 #GTAOnline #gta6

Hand-to-hand combat is rather limited in GTA 5 and Online. Most players are simply reduced to throwing wild haymakers. Rockstar should definitely rework this concept in their next game.

The Saints Row series had the right idea with grappling techniques and takedowns. It gives players a more dynamic approach to entering combat situations. The same can also apply to standard melee weapons, such as a knife or a baseball bat (ala Manhunt executions).

Better enemy AI

As the above video demonstrates, GTA Online doesn't have the best AI. Random street thugs seem to have as much accuracy as fully trained mercenaries. It creates an artificial difficulty that shouldn't be there.

It would be nice for GTA 6 to address these issues with more quality testing. Difficulty should definitely be relative to the enemy's threat level. However, it should also be fair, since getting sniped from a moving helicopter at high speeds doesn't seem right.

Open modding platforms

More often than not, Rockstar Games is at odds with the modding community. Take Two Interactive is rather infamous for shutting down several popular mods, regardless of fan backlash.

While it may seem like a pipe dream at this point, it would be nice for GTA 6 to change this perception. Some players would love to see Rockstar provide modding tools for ease and accessibility. It wouldn't really work in online modes (due to the economy), but it lends itself well to single player campaigns.

Again, the proposal is highly unlikely, but these communities do breathe life into games. GTA 6 with modding tools would make it easier to create new content, thus giving players more creativity.

