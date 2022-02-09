Should GTA 6 take place in Liberty City?

The GTA series has introduced its players to a variety of fictional locations based on real-world cities. The majority of these have been remade several times, and some have appeared in all three Universes (2D, 3D, and HD). When it comes to the next game in the series, many fans believe Vice City will be the most likely setting.

But what if Rockstar decides to bring Liberty City back for the fourth time? Although it's improbable, this article examines whether this is a good idea and how Rockstar could make it work.

Why Liberty City would be a great setting for GTA 6

The significance of Liberty City in previous games

Back when GTA 3 came out in 2001, it became one of the biggest phenomenons in the gaming industry. The open-world genre was changed forever, and Rockstar set themselves as pioneers of this genre. The game took place in Liberty City, a fictional depiction of New York City with noir undertones amid a seriocomic storyline.

This wasn't the first time that the city was introduced as the first Grand Theft Auto game already included the location. However, Rockstar nailed the ambiance of a dark city rife with crime, even in the limited PS2 era graphics at the time. Liberty City resurfaced in 2008 with GTA 4, and this time, it had made the jump to the HD Universe.

Its HD reincarnation felt more alive than ever before, and much like the previous game, the color filter worked wonders. The city felt claustrophobic, and this only increased the immersion in the grim and realistic story of the game. With GTA 6 finally being announced, it would be a great idea to consider bringing Liberty City back to life yet again.

A fresh new take on a well-known location

A reimagined Liberty City with more locations (Image via T-K1NG, Reddit)

The first and obvious improvement for reintroducing a well-known city in a new game would be to make it larger. Liberty City has always been a tiny location in all the games it appeared in. In fact, Rockstar could start by expanding the city itself and then adding detailed outskirts or surrounding regions.

A color filter would be a bad idea in a modern-day game, and a better alternative would be to make the atmosphere look smoggy instead. Reintroducing Liberty City also makes an excellent case for a more gripping plot. The GTA series has often alternated between realistic and over-the-top storylines.

Many fans have been demanding a GTA 4-like plot for the next game that would be comparable to some of the best crime thrillers out there. For that to happen, Rockstar would need a location that fits the mood. There is no better place for this than Liberty City.

How it fares in comparison to other locations

Fans have had different suggestions when it comes to a setting for GTA 6. These have ranged from sensible choices like Las Vegas and San Francisco to some offbeat options like Detroit and Seattle. However, there are ample reasons to justify any of these.

Liberty City, on the other hand, could be a refreshing yet nostalgic approach for a new entry in the series. Experienced fans will feel familiar with the game and be greeted by a whole new map to explore. Since Liberty City is based on New York City, Rockstar can create a map at least half as large as the real-world location itself.

