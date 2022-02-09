Why Rockstar should make GTA 6 available on the PS4 and Xbox One

Since Rockstar announced GTA 6 last week, fans have been busy speculating what features the game will include. One thing that many players are hoping for is to see the game being released on the consoles they own.

PS4 and Xbox One players, in particular, appear to be optimistic about being able to play the game on these platforms. Despite their age, eighth-generation consoles continue to be the most popular on the market. As a result, Rockstar should make GTA 6 available on these platforms before releasing a 9th-generation console edition.

Should Rockstar release GTA 6 for PS4 and Xbox One?

When GTA 5 was first released, it was exclusive to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. These consoles were already outdated by that time, but they were still quite popular. Rockstar released the Enhanced Edition for later-generation consoles a year later. Since then, PS4 and Xbox One have seen the largest share of players for the game.

Similarly, the next title in the series could initially be launched for the last-generation consoles and then ported over to the ninth-generation ones. However, with Rockstar deciding to release the Enhanced and Expanded Edition of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, things could turn out differently.

This upcoming edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is exclusive to the ninth-generation consoles, which could mean that future titles will not be launched for earlier consoles. However, since the global lockdowns that began in 2020, console sales haven't gone according to expectations.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are not even half as popular as their earlier generation counterparts in terms of sales. This could be a deciding factor when GTA 6 is eventually released. If the ninth-generation consoles get dramatically popular by that time, the game might not come out on Xbox One and PS4.

Usman @SKizzleAXE Should GTA 6 be on Last Gen Consoles? (PS4 and Xbox One)



Or keep it only on PS5 and Series X? Should GTA 6 be on Last Gen Consoles? (PS4 and Xbox One)Or keep it only on PS5 and Series X? https://t.co/vjpPC0rJ4P

𝘀𝗮𝘃 ♡︎ @okaysavi @SKizzleAXE “MoSt PeOpLe WiLl HaVe UpGrAtEd SyStEmS bY tHeN” I literally just got my Xbox one s for Christmas 2019 my first Xbox console & I got my Nintendo switch 2018 also my first updated console since the wii came out. Not everyone can afford new consoles nor do they always work “better” @SKizzleAXE “MoSt PeOpLe WiLl HaVe UpGrAtEd SyStEmS bY tHeN” I literally just got my Xbox one s for Christmas 2019 my first Xbox console & I got my Nintendo switch 2018 also my first updated console since the wii came out. Not everyone can afford new consoles nor do they always work “better”

RediPalPS4&SeriesS @palps44 @agentnibbles5

GTA 6 will release 2024-2025-2026 and the PS4 and Xbox One will be too unsupported so it will be only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S @SKizzleAXE You're delusional thenGTA 6 will release 2024-2025-2026 and the PS4 and Xbox One will be too unsupported so it will be only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S @agentnibbles5 @SKizzleAXE You're delusional thenGTA 6 will release 2024-2025-2026 and the PS4 and Xbox One will be too unsupported so it will be only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Kevyn Bradley Grams @KevynBGrams



Rockstar said they want to significantly improve over the previous entries. Let’s have the next GTA2 - GTA3 moment.



If they do this, it will open it up to a much larger audience. Only 150M played GTAV, 100’s more would play GTAVR. @SKizzleAXE No, and to be honest, it should be a VR game.Rockstar said they want to significantly improve over the previous entries. Let’s have the next GTA2 - GTA3 moment.If they do this, it will open it up to a much larger audience. Only 150M played GTAV, 100’s more would play GTAVR. @SKizzleAXE No, and to be honest, it should be a VR game. Rockstar said they want to significantly improve over the previous entries. Let’s have the next GTA2 - GTA3 moment.If they do this, it will open it up to a much larger audience. Only 150M played GTAV, 100’s more would play GTAVR.

However, Rockstar would undoubtedly wish to release their next title on last-gen consoles if the number of players on the platforms doesn't dwindle. This would then be followed by an upgraded edition for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

However, in this case, the initial release could be less impressive than the next-gen console edition. The original edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PS3 and Xbox 360 is inferior to the Enhanced edition in terms of graphics and technical advantages.

