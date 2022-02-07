When should fans be expecting more news from Rockstar on GTA 6?

Although Rockstar Games has announced GTA 6 being in development, fans are naturally curious to learn more. This brings up the question of when to expect more details about it.

Rockstar will either release a video for the game soon or put up another Newswire article before that happens. However, the wait is unlikely to last long.

When will Rockstar possibly reveal more information related to GTA 6?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

Where to learn more regarding the upcoming game?

Rockstar published a Newswire article on Friday that contained a surprise announcement for the next Grand Theft Auto title. While it was mostly dedicated to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, the conclusion referred to a new GTA game being developed.

This naturally came as a shock to fans, especially those desperate to learn more about an upcoming game from the franchise. Although the wait for an announcement has ended, fans are still eager to learn more about the game.

After all, Rockstar has merely confirmed the game's existence and hasn't provided any other details.

However, they've also mentioned that they will be revealing more in the future. As such, the best place to expect more official news concerning a new Grand Theft Auto title is the developer's official Twitter handle and their official Newswire website.

Besides, more details will likely come out in 2022 itself.

Will fans get to learn more by the end of 2022?

The first thing that gets users excited to try out a new game is a trailer. At the moment, Rockstar hasn't come up with a teaser trailer, but most fans expect to see one by the end of this year.

At any rate, players can at least expect to get a few more articles concerning the upcoming game before that happens.

Rockstar is expected to switch back to providing Grand Theft Auto 6 information once the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is launched. Since this next-gen edition is coming out on March 15, the publisher will most likely be focused on it until the end of the month.

Hence, fans can expect more about GTA 6 after March 2022. As mentioned before, the best way to stay updated is to follow their official Twitter handle and the Newswire page. Fans can also follow their official YouTube channel to catch a whiff of a trailer as soon as it lands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer