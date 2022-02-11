5 improvements fans want to see in GTA 6's Online mode

GTA V has been here since 2013 and GTA Online only made things better. Over time, however, gamers have been starving for a new addition to the famed series. GTA Expanded and Enhanced is not going to cut it as it just improves graphics and even that is limited to only the latest consoles.

GTA Online is a massive world filled with all kinds of people who enjoy various aspects of it. Some are there to grind for money, some for PvP and some for cars. Online lobbies are almost always full of these players and the clash is not always a welcome sight. With the announcement, Rockstar has guaranteed gamers about a new game but hasn't revealed much.

This article talks about a possible online mode for the next game and what gamers are expecting from Rockstar.

What Fans are Expecting from GTA VI Online

#5 Better Vehicle Physics

The Grand Theft Auto Series, specifically the fifth installment, is very big on vehicles. Regular updates release newer vehicles almost every month. Gamers appreciate this feature but would like some changes in the future nonetheless.

In the current version of the game, cars and bikes can be customized a lot and this makes them perform better. However, when it comes to utility vehicles, the utility aspect is often thrown out the window after customizations. As the Reddit post above makes a fair point when it talks about super cars scaling mountains faster than a truck. In the real world, that is nowhere near the realm of possibility.

#4 Map changes

The current Grand Theft Auto Online game lets players spot other players with ease. Players just need to open the map and hover the cursor over the blip. In the future, gamers feel that the map should only show players in the immediate vicinity and not every player on the server. This feature would make it easier for chill gamers to avoid griefers / KD warriors hunting others down who do not wish to participate.

This makes it easier for players to lay low and do what the heart desires and have more fun overall.

#3 Dedicated Lobbies

Currently, there are many lobbies in the game and they house a variety of gamers. These include grinders, noobs, gear-heads, griefers, try-hards, and so on. This does increase diversity in the lobby but also leads to inevitable clashes. The clashes almost always end up in the griefer's/try-hard's favor as those players constantly kill defenseless players.

For GTA VI, gamers wish there were separate lobbies for separate types of gamers. For instance, there could be PvP heavy lobbies, Chill lobbies, Car meet lobbies, and so on. This would encourage more people to play the game rather than give it up due to the toxicity.

Unfortunately, this has a downside as well. Most griefers and try-hards in the game are kids who do not truly understand the main motive of the game. Killing every other player in the lobby is what pleases them. This is also the demographic that purchases the most Shark Cards. Therefore, Rockstar has to listen to the demands of these players more than others. When the Griefers and try-hards complain about empty lobbies, what will Rockstar do?

#2 Dedicated Servers and Anticheat

GTA Online currently runs on a P2P basis. Picture it like a massive skype call between all the players in the lobby. So essentially, every player is connected to each other's internet. This causes a lot of issues and players with weak internet connections suffer when the lobbies are quite populated. Gamers wish Rockstar has dedicated servers for the next game to make things smoother.

The second important expectation from gamers is the inclusion of an anticheat software. The current game, especially on PC, suffers a lot as modders keep ruining the experience for other players in GTA Online.

#1 No more Over-Powered Vehicles/Guns

GTA Online currently has loads of vehicles and more are poured into the game every day. Gamers love new content but only as long as it makes sense and makes the game better.

The Oppressor MK II hasn't exactly been welcomed into the game with open arms. Gamers are sick and tired of seeing griefers riding the missile shooting broomstick. The vehicle is too overpowered and there isn't an effective counter to it. It also enables players with almost no skill to irritate the rest of the lobby.

