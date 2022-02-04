5 best ways to counter the Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online

GTA Online is a wild world where players contest to make the most money and buy the most expensive items in-game. Players have businesses that require specific tasks to be carried out in a public lobby.

These lobbies often have griefers present in them who try and disrupt sales missions. Their sole aim is not to let other players complete missions. This gives them little or no money.

The Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online is a griefer’s vehicle of choice as it is a flying bike that can shoot homing missiles. There is no skill needed to fly around in an Oppressor and destroy other players.

However, there is a lot of skill needed in countering these players. This article talks about the best ways to counter the Oppressor Mk2.

5 best counters for the Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online

5) Mobile Operations Center Cab (MOC)

Use just the Cab to Tank Oppressor Rockets[Image via Rockstar Games]

The Mobile Operations Center is pretty much useless in GTA Online now. But the cab pulling the MOC trailer is extremely useful, especially to counter Oppressor Mk2 missiles. The cab once detached from the trailer is easier to drive and it can also tank up to 70 homing missiles.

This means that four separate Oppressors need to simultaneously fire rockets to destroy the cab as the Mk2 only comes loaded with 20. Players can also normally shoot weapons and throw explosives from the cab.

4) Nightshark

Fast and Tough along with Offence [Image via Rockstar Games]

The Nightshark is another great vehicle to counter the Oppressor. Especially because once it is called in, it will spawn right next to a player unlike the MOC. The Nightshark cannot take up to 70 rockets but can tank about 20. That may seem like a big trade-off, but players will almost never need to tank 70 rockets.

Plus the Nightshark is quite fast and more maneuverable. Players can also add more armor plates to the car to reduce their hitbox inside the car. This also means that players will not be able to shoot or throw explosives out of the car.

This is one of the most popular defense vehicles in GTA Online.

3) Toreador

The Oppressor stands no chance against the Toreador [Image via Sportskeeda]

The Toreador is a new vehicle in GTA Online and resembles the Stromberg from past updates. It is an amphibious car with rocket-powered boosts at the back. The Toreador also comes equipped with highly aggressive homing missiles.

These are probably the best missiles in the game. All it takes is one shot and missing with the Toreador is difficult as there is almost nothing an Oppressor player can do to escape the missile.

2) Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000

The Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000 also comes with the same missiles as the Toreador does. This vehicle is way more expensive though, but with good reason. The Fully Loaded Ruiner 2000 can tank up to 20 rockets. Driving around in the GTA Online world in a Ruiner is a statement.

1) Imani Tech Lock-On Jammer

The latest Contract DLC added many new features, vehicles and missions to GTA Online. One of them is the ability to add a missile lock to a jammer on specific vehicles. A lock-on jammer is an Oppressor user’s worst nightmare.

Currently, players can add the jammer to the Bravado Buffalo STX, Enus Deity, Dewbauchee Champion and the Enus Jubilee. The next update will enable players to add this to the Patriot and Granger as well.

Players, however, need to own an Agency and a vehicle workshop inside it to access the modification.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul