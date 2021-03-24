5 reasons why the MOC is a good investment in GTA Online

The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is a utility vehicle featured in GTA Online. As the name suggests, it can serve as a base of operations for the player.

This incredible military vehicle is more than just a bulky ramp on wheels. It comes equipped with a number of cool features that justify its staggering price tag. It was added to the game as part of the Gunrunning Pack update on June 13, 2017.

However, players will need to own a bunker before they can purchase the MOC. Moreover, the vehicle requires the assistance of the Phantom Custom or a Hauler Custom, both of which cost a sizeable fortune.

This article highlights some of the most important reasons why players should own an MOC in GTA Online.

5 reasons why players should buy the MOC in GTA Online

#5 Exclusive Missions

The bunker features some of the most thrilling source-and-sell missions in GTA Online. However, the MOC allows players to rack up some extra money by grinding missions that are exclusively tied to it.

Advertisement

Here are the missions that the player can unlock after purchasing an MOC in GTA Online:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Cover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

#4 Versatile

Like the infamous Terrorbyte, the MOC is an extremely versatile vehicle. Numerous features exclusive to the MOC are added to the player's interaction menu in GTA Online. This allows the player to enable a number of functions like requesting a personal vehicle.

The MOC doesn't demand a lot of hassle in GTA Online. A few taps on the user interface, and the vehicle will appear right where the player will need it parked. Similarly, the MOC can be returned to the storage without having to travel halfway across the map.

#3 Weaponized Vehicle Workshop

Advertisement

The MOC is perhaps the only vehicle in GTA Online that features an exclusive workshop designed for weaponized vehicles only.

On top of the regular customization options such as upgrades, performance and armor, this Vehicle Workshop also features a bunch of advanced options like armor-plating, weapons and liveries.

#2 Strong Defence

The MOC can take a lot of damage in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The MOC is one of the very few vehicles in GTA Online that can take about 60 rockets from the MK II before blowing up. Although the game does feature quite a few armored vehicles, the likes of the MOC have seldom been seen before.

Even lethal weapons like the RPG can't obliterate this beast of a vehicle without a battle of brawls.

#1 Performance

Advertisement

The MOC can be bought for $2,790,000 or $1,225,000 (Trade Price) from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Recorded at a top speed of 88.50 mph (142.43 km/h), this utility truck leaves many of its GTA Online contemporaries in the dust. The handling of the car is nimble enough to easily maneuver through the bustling streets of the city, and its acceleration is not too bad for such a heavy vehicle.

All in all, the MOC is a great vehicle and is worth every penny in GTA Online.