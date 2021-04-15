3 things GTA Online gets right and 2 things it doesn't

Rockstar Games' revolutionary multiplayer mode for GTA 5, GTA Online, has enjoyed continued success over the course of it's nearly 8-year-long life.

The persistent online world provided something so fresh to players in 2013 that it was an instant success. Rockstar Games even struggled to keep their servers online during launch, as players flooded them to get a chance to romp in Los Santos with their friends. While GTA Online gets a lot of things right, the game is not without fault and has a few shortcomings as well.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update: V-STR Podium Vehicle, Stunt Races double RP, and more

3 Things GTA Online gets right

Customization

While this may be contentious for a few, the customization options available for vehicles in GTA Online are quite extensive (think Benny's customs) and truly give a sense of personalization to players who take the time and effort to build a car collection. However, with the hyperinflation of the GTA Online economy, the customization of some vehicles is lackluster and leaves a lot to be desired, as in the case of the Krieger.

Advertisement

Weekly rotation of events, discounts and cars

GTA Online has received a plethora of updates since its launch, primarily in the form of weekly updates that drop every Thursday. These updates bring discounts on various in-game properties or vehicles, unlock drip-fed DLC vehicles, and even provide 2-3x of the regular money to promote participation in the different events offered by the game. This prompts players to come back each week and keeps the game from becoming stale.

Heists

While not something that Rockstar Games has pioneered, the payday-esque heists offered to players in GTA Online have caught on as the definitive experience for players looking to "Bonnie and Clyde" their way to riches. With a story to each heist that ties into the larger GTA universe, players are enticed with a narrative that is fresh and gripping on top of the obvious motivator to a heist - money.

2 areas where GTA Online missed the mark

Advertisement

Poor netcode

With dedicated servers not being a thing for GTA Online, players are reliant on Rockstar Games' custom p2p mesh networking that can be extremely unreliable. Players with good internet connections will often face disconnects, lag spikes and even teleportation, as the servers struggle to sync up with the client's system. The worst instances of this occur during races, where players seemingly ram into each other out of nowhere due to lag spikes.

"Saints Row Syndrome"

As the years went along, GTA Online evolved from a grounded-in-reality crime multiplayer experience to an over-the-top science fiction playground. With flying bikes, cars and jetpacks, the game lost its touch with reality as things just spiraled into the absurd. Many players are miffed by the change in tonality that destroyed the early look and feel of GTA Online.

Also read: Leaker claims that GTA 6 will be set in modern times, not the 80s