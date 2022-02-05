5 types of griefers commonly found in GTA Online

A gamer might be in any lobby across the world, but one aspect every lobby in GTA Online has in common is the presence of griefers. These are players who, for some reason, enjoy disrupting the experience for others.

Griefers can be seen killing others repeatedly, disrupting sales missions, being toxic, etc. An average GTA grinder rarely stands a chance against these users. Griefers generally have the best vehicles and weapons.

Types of griefers in GTA Online

5) The cargo griefer

Griefers always show up during Cargo/Sale missions (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online is an endless grind for money and RP. Most players try to earn them by doing crates, MC sale missions, Heist setups, etc. When someone starts one of these missions, a global signal is sent out to all users on the server.

This is the dinner bell for griefers, who generally stop whatever they are doing and head straight to destroy the cargo.

4) The tryhard

Tryhards are always spotted wearing armor and helmets (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are griefers who like to satisfy their egos or let out their frustration on people who rarely fight back. These players are often dressed up like army soldiers with helmets, masks, and other protective gear.

Another way to spot a tryhard griefer is their profile's absurdly high kill/death ratios. These gamers probably aren't good enough at FPS games, so come here and win unfair fights.

3) The Oppressor rider

The addition of the Oppressor Mk2 in the game is a highly controversial topic. Although it is an excellent utility vehicle in GTA Online, it has been used for all the wrong reasons. It is the griefer's most preferred mount. The ride has homing missiles, as it is a flying bike, after all.

These griefers rarely have any skill and are pretty lousy off the Oppressor. Sad to say, but whenever users see an Oppressor symbol close by on the mini-map, it's game over.

2) The kid

An adult game that kids should not be exposed to (Image from Sportskeeda)

GTA Online is an adult-only game, and kids should always stay away. Some parents, however, pay no heed to this and buy the game for their children. Immature as kids are, these griefers just roam around lobbies killing people for fun.

The real objective of the game is never understood and wholly neglected. Gamers can spot this type of griefer by their inherent need to use game chat constantly. Some users even receive in-game texts after being killed by kids.

1) The hacker

Hackers are seldom spotted on the console version of the game. However, it's an entirely different story for PC lobbies. Hackers have no regard for others or the gaming community in general.

Mods allow these cheaters to have the best weapons and vehicles for free. These gamers also fly (not the conventional way), activate god mode, and are mostly unkillable.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer