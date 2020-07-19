5 of the best games like GTA for kids

There are only a few games that have achieved as much popularity as the GTA franchise, but they're not exactly targeted at kids.

Players love the open-world genre popularised games like GTA, but the content in those games isn't suited for kids. The GTA franchise is filled with games that are extremely violent and suggestive.

However, there are plenty of great open-world games like GTA that are appropriate for kids. These are 5 of the best games in the open-world genre that even kids can enjoy.

5 of the best open-world games like GTA for kids

5) Minecraft

Minecraft is an open-world game in every sense of the word. The game is only limited by one's imagination. Minecraft is one of the best games that fully embodies the 'sandbox-style' games popularized by GTA.

The game gives you full control of the world. Although there is combat in the game, it isn't close to what the GTA series has.

4) Lego City Undercover

Lego is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and not just among kids. Lego games are extremely fun and offer plenty of great gaming moments for both adults and kids.

Lego City Undercover is an extremely fun action/adventure game that borrows heavily from the GTA franchise, but the content is age-appropriate for kids.

3) Grow Home

Grow Home takes a lot of inspiration from movies like Wall-E and Hitchhiker's Guide to Galaxy.

The game gives you control of a robot named BUD (Botanical Utility Droid), and is tasked with oxygenating its homeworld by growing and climbing a 'Star Plant'.

The players can freely explore the open-world akin to GTA games but share no other similarities apart from that.

2) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best games you can play today. Nintendo has been excellent with its first-party titles, and Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best games for the Switch.

The game is an absolute joy to play, and even adults can sink in massive hours playing this great game. Combining the best elements of exploration from open-world games like GTA, along with the superb platforming of Mario, Odyssey is an excellent game that shouldn't be missed.

1) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The winner of several 'Game of the Year' awards in 2017, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is simply one of the best games ever made.

Truly capturing the essence of the open-world, the game gives you full control of Link, in an expansive and beautiful open-world. All the elements react naturally to each other in the open-world.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best open-world games available today, and is a must-have for both adults and kids.