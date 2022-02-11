5 characters from the series that fans don't want to see in GTA 6

The GTA series has been around for a long time. The journey was long and strenuous for both developers and gamers. The series has had its shares of ups and downs, but with the announcement of the latest edition, fans have a few things on their minds.

The Grand Theft Auto Series is home to many characters in-game. Most of them are remembered for their remarkable contributions or storylines. There are unforgettable protagonists like Niko, Tommy, Claude, and Franklin, and equally fantastic side characters like Officer Frank Tenpenny, Jimmy De Santa, Lamar, etc.

This article, however, deals with the not-so-good or rather worst character that gamers do not wish to see anymore.

GTA 6 should not have these characters

5) Tonya Wiggins

Tonya, with her nagging and complaining, was a nightmare (Image via DeviantArt)

Grand Theft Auto V is a legendary game and continues to exceed all expectations, but a few characters were there just to make players suffer. Tonya Wiggins, JB's girlfriend, was one such character. The game's single-player mode often saw players continuously driving a tow truck for Tonya as JB was under the influence.

The missions were extremely boring and did not really make up for much of the entertainment in-game. Tonya's voice was generally irritating (no disrespect to the voice actor), and her ramblings were a pain. She always kept guilt-tripping Franklin into driving the truck.

4) Kent Paul

GTA Vice City and San Andreas had a character named Kent Paul. Kent also made this list because the character was simply annoying. In Vice City, Kent helped save Tommy's life a couple of times. Kent, however, has an annoying voice, a bad accent, is a pathological liar, and cannot handle even the slightest of stress.

Kent shows up once again in San Andreas as Madd Dogg's manager and continues to be irritating as ever. Kent Paul also repeatedly claimed to be a criminal mastermind with no evidence to back up the statement.

3) Amanda De Santa

Amanda De Santa is Michael's wife in GTA V. Amanda is a fitness freak (if people want to call it that) and tries to work through a difficult marriage with Michael in the game. Amanda is featured on the list due to her constant complaining and nagging behavior. Michael cannot catch a break and is hounded upon every time his wife is around. Here is one of the iconic in-game lines:

"You are nothing but a murdering, cheating, hypocrite! Thank you, Michael, whatever the f*ck our fake last name is. You have ruined my serenity yet again. My yoga is f*cked!"

2) Trevor

GTA V had the character switching mechanic in-game, which allowed gamers to play as three characters simultaneously. Trevor is one of them; what a guy. Trevor represents the chaos in the game and is Michael's old heist buddy. Michael parted ways with the guy afterward for good reason. Fans think the next game should do the same.

Trevor is constantly seen bullying, using, or abusing others in the game and sometimes for no apparent reason. It is funny at the beginning, but as the game progresses, it sort of gets irritating.

1) Big Smoke

GTA San Andreas is, hands-down, the best game in the series as far as story and replayability go. There were quite a few iconic characters in the game, CJ being one of them. Big Smoke was also high on the likeness factor, that is, until fans completed the story in-game.

Big Smoke turns out to be the biggest double-crosser one can imagine. CJ also learns that Smoke was in on the death of his family. CJ does get Big Smoke at the end and learns Smoke just did it all to be remembered. What a psycho! Fans surely hope that they have seen the last of Big Smoke and don't want him anywhere near GTA 6.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

