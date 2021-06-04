5 most likable characters from the GTA series

The GTA series is filled to the grill with fantastic side characters, each more diverse than the other.

While the games usually revolve around playable characters like Trevor and CJ, they would hardly have been as addictive as they are without the inclusion of side characters.

From foul-mouthed cops to insecure artists to aspiring celebrities, the Grand Theft Auto franchise features an impressive assortment of side characters. While some play an active role in the games, others merely hang around for a good laugh. Some are even there to become a nuisance, a feat most nail rather perfectly.

This article looks at five of the best side characters featured in the GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Most enjoyable side characters from the GTA series

5) Auntie Poulet

In a world of territorial men, Auntie Poulet makes quite a place for herself. Unlike other kingpins, she doesn't bother with trifles when something needs to get done. Perhaps that's why she always has the edge over her shady counterparts.

For instance, when she needs Tommy Vercetti's service, she feeds him voodoo potions that make him agree to everything she says. Morals be darned, Poulet sure knows how to keep men wrapped around her pinkie. Definitely one of the funniest characters from the GTA series.

4) Jimmy De Santa

Michael De Santa can whine about his spoiled brat of a son all he wants, but players couldn't bring themselves to hold a grudge against the rich goon. After all, he is not the one stealing from the poor and killing all the good guys.

Besides, every good game needs a spoiled teenager who couldn't be bothered about "grabbing opportunities" and doing something constructive. The GTA series wouldn't have been complete without Jimmy De Santa.

3) Lazlow

The pursuit of fame seldom brings happiness, but that's something most people fail to understand.

Lazlow, too, brings about his own mental and emotional downfall when he is no longer in the spotlight. Though his life is a mess, Lazlow knows how to make other people laugh and take it chill.

2) Ken Rosenberg

Surrounded by the most notorious criminal prodigies of all time, Ken Rosenberg doesn't know how to be cool and keep his frayed nerves in check, which is ironic since he is a lawyer by profession.

His fears, while sensible, are often laughable. Who could hurt Tommy Vercetti's best buddy? Another reason why he's such a likable character is that he's one of the few people from GTA Vice City that do not stab Tommy in the back.

1) Lamar Davis

And, of course, making it to the top is none other than Franklin's former partner in crime, Lamar Davis, the connoisseur of comedy.

Lamar is known for his sensitive nature and envious jabs. While he loves his buddy, he can hardly bear to see him get an edge over him in anything. Competition, after all, makes for healthy progress.

Unarguably one of the best characters from the GTA series.

Edited by Ravi Iyer