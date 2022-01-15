GTA 6 could be arriving as early as 2023, according to a leak

Nearly 10 years have passed since GTA 5’s release, leaving fans looking forward to GTA 6 now more than ever. Rockstar has continued its silence regarding their next big sequel's announcement and release date.

However, a few rumors are now pointing towards a release as early as 2023. One comes from analysts, and another comes from a known data miner. With how little information is known about Rockstar’s next GTA title, it isn’t surprising fans are looking for every morsel left behind.

GTA 6 rumored release date as early as 2023

According to TezFunz2, a well-known user on the Rockstar forums, the latest Grand Theft Auto title is set to be announced in 2022. His claim:

“Since we are going into 2022, the new year is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title.”

What gives TezFunz2’s comment so much weight is their track record. They have consistently been correct on a series of releases pertaining to Rockstar’s GTA Online. With how good their track record is, it is possible they know someone personally working for Rockstar (or an employee themselves).

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Nope - Articles that covered that video said "Insider says GTA 6 won't release until 2025" because it makes a better headline and gets you to click.I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Nope - Articles that covered that video said "Insider says GTA 6 won't release until 2025" because it makes a better headline and gets you to click. I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company.

Another known leaker with a good track record, Tom Henderson, has weighed in on GTA 6’s possible release date. He, too, predicted 2023 or 2024. However, he added that it could be as late as 2025 due to "issues at Rockstar," which he did not elaborate further.

The plot thickened when analysts took note of details in Take-Two’s financial advice, spotted by Axios. The document details a 14% annual growth rate for the company through 2024. According to an analyst from Jefferies:

"There are only a handful of titles that can ... provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24,"

FY24 refers to the Fiscal Year 2024, which starts in April 2023 and ends in March 2024. That lines up perfectly with the recent rumors of GTA 6’s supposedly release date between 2023 and 2024.

If the rumors end up being true, that means gamers will have another two years of waiting for GTA 6, possibly three. Readers should bear in mind that leaks are always subject to change.

