YouTuber Caylus tries to survive in GTA San Andreas DE with a 6-star wanted level for 24 in-game hours

GTA YouTuber Caylus has taken a step back from modding GTA 5 and has decided to go old-school and play GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (DE).

Every GTA San Andreas gamer has definitely received a 5-star wanted level at some point. Players immediately get one when they enter Area 69, for example. Some may even have reached six stars by wreaking enough havoc in the game.

While getting a 6-star wanted level is not particularly difficult, surviving through it is definitely easier said than done. And yet, Caylus took upon himself to accomplish the self-imposed challenge. This article will discuss how he tried to survive with a 6-star wanted level in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for 24 in-game hours.

Caylus shows fierce determination in trying to evade a 6-star wanted level in GTA San Andreas DE

Starting off with a BMX

In his latest video, Caylus played around in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. He planned to evade the maximum wanted level in the game for 24 in-game hours and started the video with the max wanted level cheat, along with finding a BMX to ride.

Caylus showed viewers that he was fully stocked up on health, armor and ammo, then noticed that GTA San Andreas DE has a 6-star wanted level at maximum, instead of the usual 5-stars. Almost right away the police started shooting CJ and he started to come across military roadblocks, tanks and helicopters.

Caylus tried to escape over the freeway and via Grove Street but kept running into tanks and army personnel. Luckily for him he was as much a pro on the BMX as he was on the snowboard in one of his GTA 5 mod videos. However, after he ditched his BMX, he ran out of luck and got trapped by the military.

Almost half way into the video, Caylus died for the first time. He was super disappointed but did not give up and respawned with a fast car to try all over again.

Caylus gets wasted for the first time (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Caylus' multiple deaths while on the run from the military in GTA San Andreas DE

Having one of the fastest cars with great handling did not help Caylus evade capture very well. After only about a minute he was mobbed again by tanks and military trucks that flipped his car and destroyed it. He managed to escape by fighting off enemies with a flamethrower but ultimately got killed after only an hour.

For his next attempt, Caylus used a monster truck in the game to try and evade a 6-star wanted level for 24 in-game hours. The monster truck was too difficult to control and it exploded within a minute.

Another disappointing death (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Respawing on a motorbike, Caylus started off well, and even lost one of his stars. But it was shortlived because as soon as he landed in water, he was surrounded by police boats that killed him again. Immediately after, Caylus went back to using the BMX but with a super-jump cheat activated. He jumped too high into a building and died again right away.

Caylus' last-ditch attempt to cross the 24 in-game hours' counter

Starting over for what he told viewers was his last attempt, Caylus spawned onto a BMX in Grove Street. He still had the super-jump cheat enabled but was determined not to fail yet again.

After jumping over trucks and tanks, CJ nearly got stuck again. Luckily, Caylus found a way down into a sewer-type tunnel where he discovered the police and military could not reach him.

Going to hide in the sewers (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Caylus stayed in the sewer overnight and then decided to brave the 6-star wantel level in the open for the last three hours. Everything seemed to be going well as he weaved past tanks, narrowly missed trucks and jumped over moving traffic.

Caylus only needed to survive until 1pm to fully complete his in-game 24 hour challenge. Unfortunately, his luck ran out and he was shot off his BMX by the military only 41 game-minutes short of completing the challenge. Devastated and clearly frustrated, Caylus abruptly ended the video because he was too upset.

In the final hour of survival (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Caylus' fans are still impressed at how he nearly survived 24 in-game hours in GTA San Andreas DE, and evaded his wanted level for so long by using only a few cheats.

