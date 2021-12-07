GTA 5 streamer Caylus can morph into anything he wants using mods

GTA 5 streamer Caylus is a funny and interesting content maker that millions of people love watching. He often makes videos where he uses many interesting mods in the game that help him change his protagonist's character model.

In the video mentioned here, he uses a mod that makes his character into anything he wants. He also has the power to control other characters' souls and get into their body. Viewers can see what Caylus is up to with these unique mods in GTA 5.

Caylus controls NPCs souls, becomes a bird, and more by using GTA 5 mods

The video starts with Caylus telling viewers what the GTA 5 mod is capable of. He sees a lady walk towards him and uses the assigned button to trigger the body capture to take over the lady's body. After which he tries to do something funny and makes her squat. He jokes that the lady is now pooping as he switches back to his character.

However, the joke doesn't end there and he starts taking over other NPC characters, making all of them squat and joking about how they're pooping in a circle.

After the joke gets old, he moves on to another area where he sees Franklin in the game. He attempts to take over Franklin's body when his soul shifts into another NPC and the latter starts shooting at the car. At that point, Caylus then quickly jumps into his main character and finds that he had been in a gun fight with Franklin.

Caylus then jumps into the body of the driver and drives off from there. He comes back to join the shooting action only to find out that his main character has invincibility mod on. After which he jumps into a random man's body and starts fighting with people. Next he tries to get into the body of a passenger on the bus only to have his game crash.

Still from the video in GTA 5 (Image via Caylus/Youtube)

When he relaunches the game, he comes up with the idea of jumping into the body of a bird. When he successfully becomes a bird, he flies around for a bit and the game glitches out. He returns to a random character on the floor and after a few switches, tries to be a fish.

Caylus tries a zombie apocalypse mode in his latest video

After exploring human NPCs and animal ones, he adds another mod to GTA 5 that makes the game a zombie apocalypse. As soon as the video resumes, he sees Michael there and watches him run away from the zombies.

Later, he finds that Michael was caught by the zombies and he dies. While playing as a zombie he decides to take a selfie from his phone camera.

Still from the video in GTA 5 (Image via Caylus/Youtube)

After the zombie apocalypse mod, he adds a mod where he brings out a few random characters. Mr. Beast, the Squid Game Guard, Caylus' own plushie and a Minecraft character are some of the characters that spawn.

He then starts playing as each of those characters while fighting among themselves. The game starts glitching due to the number of mods active in GTA 5 during that time.

The next scene in the game is when he goes to Mars and enters a bunker to become a scientist. Upon leaving the bunker, the game glitches again and makes him a bird. At that final straw, Caylus decides to end the video.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan