GTA 5 streamer using mods gets chased around by a massive horde of zombies

GTA 5 is one of the most mod-friendly games in the series, with a sizable modding community. There are several mods that can completely alter the gameplay, even transforming the game into something completely different.

One such mod is called Simple Zombies, which brings forth a zombie apocalypse in Los Santos. Popular GTA YouTuber Frederick Alexander "Nought" Pye has been playing the game with this mod installed, and the videos have racked up millions of views.

GTA streamer uses Simple Zombies mod that transforms GTA 5 into a completely new game

The above video is part of a series of gameplay videos where popular GTA YouTuber Nought can be seen trying out the Simple Zombies mod. Nought is one of the most popular GTA streamers on YouTube, with a subscriber count of over 5 million. Most of his videos feature him trying out new and bizarre mods in GTA 5 and are usually quite over-the-top.

In the above video, he can be seen playing in a modded version of Los Santos that a zombie apocalypse has ravaged. Playing as Franklin and being followed by Michael and Trevor, he gets into an underground base of survivors, who tasks him with cleaning out the sewers. He manages to do so, but upon returning to the base, he finds out that the base has been infected and taken over.

After neutralizing the base, he gets out and finds an armored van after several unsuccessful attempts at fixing some vehicles. He receives a radio transmission from Jimmy De Santa and attempts to find him. Meanwhile, he visits Franklin's home to search for Chop, who is found to have died.

Installing the mod is quite simple, but it requires installing several different applications beforehand:

Firstly, players require installing Microsoft applications such as .NET framework 4.5.2 or higher (not required for Windows 10) and Visual C++ Redistributable Package for Visual Studio 2013 (x64).

Next, they need to install some GTA 5 tools that are required for several mods. This includes ScriptHookV, ScriptHookVDotNet, and NativeUI.

Finally, players must move the .dll and .pdb files from the zip to the scripts folder in the GTA 5 base directory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The mod allows players to construct items, visit survivors, and maintain vital stats like hunger, thirst, and sleep. They can build camps and even fortify them. Players can download the Simple Zombies mod from this link.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha