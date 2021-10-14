How old is Franklin in GTA 5?

A lot has been said about the novice criminal featured in GTA 5, but a lot still remains gray, mainly because Grand Theft Auto characters are often very complex in nature, as they should be.

Out of the three GTA 5 protagonists, Franklin is perhaps the most approachable, if not the most interesting. Trevor, the deranged man-child, wins the award for that. As for profundity, Michael is the most critical character featured in the entire series, not just GTA 5.

Still, Franklin is a fan-favorite and definitely deserves a lot more hype than he's managed to garner over the years.

How old is GTA 5's most timid character?

Franklin (Image via Rockstar)

"Look homie, I don't mind dying. You feel me? But I just want to die over something that matters, homie. That's what Forum Gangsters should really be about."

-FRANKLIN CLINTON TO LAMAR DAVIS IN THE MISSION CHOP

Contrary to common presumptions, Franklin is not in his late thirties despite what his imposing build and grounded beliefs might suggest. He is, in fact, only 25. His birth date is June 11, 1988, which makes him barely past his mid-twenties in GTA 5's 2013 setting.

Voiced by Shawn Fonteno, Franklin not only nailed the archetype he was supposed to be playing but also managed to bring a light touch to an otherwise dark cast.

Born and raised in Los Santos, the most notorious city in the entire world, Franklin became a gangbanger at a very young age and joined the gang he would later ask to be removed from alongside his best friend, Lamar Davis. As a gangbanger, Franklin merely grinds lowkey jobs for a living, which leaves him deprived for passion and something that matters.

Franklin's life changes when Michael, one of the main GTA 5 protagonists, decides to take him under his wing and commissions him for various jobs and robberies. That is where Franklin gets to make real wealth and befriend Michael and Trevor, both of whom mentor him for his new, adventurous life.

"Eh, remember, we got to be careful with these rides, homie. 'Cause Simeon ain't about to dock my pay again..."

FRANKLIN TO LAMAR DURING FRANKLIN AND LAMAR

Franklin is, to be concise, an optimistic and ambitious person, although the grounds of his morals are questionable as he seems very eager to take on illegal jobs without an incentive. He is also the calmest and most rational of the three protagonists in GTA 5 and makes for one heck of a lead exemplar.

