How to meet Trevor in GTA Online and unlock all his missions

GTA Online's mission structure is fairly open-ended and mostly independent of GTA 5's story mode. While other GTA 5 protagonists like Franklin and Michael are completely absent from GTA Online, Trevor Philips returns not just as a cameo but as a source of missions and a heist. He joins the likes of Martin Madrazo and Hao, who carry over from the single-player component of the game to the multiplayer side, adding a bit of continuity between both universes.

Trevor's contact missions in GTA Online and their ranks

Unlocking Trevor's missions in GTA Online first requires players to reach Rank 13 in the game. Players will then receive a call from Trevor's associate, Ron, who lets them know that Trevor is looking to meet them. Making their way to Trevor's trailer in Sandy Shores will treat players to the first Trevor mission aptly titled "TP Industries".

Players will now embark on a multi-part journey, helping Trevor expand the reach of TP Industries throughout Los Santos. There are nine missions in total that can be received from Trevor and Ron in GTA Online apart from the Series A Funding heist that is offered separately. Here's a list of all of Trevor's missions in GTA Online and the corresponding ranks they unlock at:

TP Industries - Rank 13 Lost My Mind - Rank 20 Crystal Clear Out - Rank 28 Chop Chop - Rank 43 Out of Harmony - Rank 50 Satellite Communications - Rank 60 The method in the Madness - Rank 65 Chopper Tail - Rank 70 Diamonds are for Trevor - Rank 70

Players can access these missions via Ron (who will appear as R on the map) and Trevor (marked with a T on the map).

Aside from the contact missions, Trevor features as the central piece for the Series A heist. Serving as a prequel event of sorts, the Series A heist depicts Trevor's actions before the events of GTA 5 and what his life in Sandy Shores looked like before the addition of Franklin and Michael.

Edited by Sabine Algur