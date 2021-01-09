Twitter simps over MrBeast after video of him playing basketball surfaces online

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently had Twitter simping over him, after a video of him playing basketball surfaced online.

The 22-year old YouTuber had a majority of the online community gushing over him, as they reacted to his skills on the basketball court, which were on display back in 2019, during the much hyped Ace Family Charity Basketball Game:

what time is it?



12

11 ^ 1

10 | 2

9 ⊙————> it’s time to admit

8 4 that mr beast is

7 5 attractive!

6 pic.twitter.com/sKsqYEggOU — j ! (@higogy) January 7, 2021

The footage is taken from 2019, when prominent influencers and YouTubers teamed up for an all-star charity basketball match organised by Austin McBroom of The Ace Family.

Featuring the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Pump, RiceGum, Jake Paul, Logan Paul and more, the charity event was recently thrust back into the spotlight, courtesy of a MrBeast clip going viral.

Twitter reacts to MrBeast playing Basketball

Known for his exorbitant giveaways, ridiculous stunts and unbridled generosity, the kind of popularity that MrBeast commands today is on a whole new level.

Often praised for his wholesomeness, the fact that he can also play basketball is what left fans impressed recently, as several took over Twitter to "simp" over his skills on the court:

I CANT STOP PRETENDING LIKE HES NOT FINE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — anna (@QU4CKSMP) January 8, 2021

everyone on mr beasts channel hits different i cannot — sophie / on dm limit :( (@poyo_boyo1) January 8, 2021

HES SO FINE AND FOR WHAT — sophie / on dm limit :( (@poyo_boyo1) January 8, 2021

OHMYGOD HE FINE — pamela (@qckty) January 8, 2021

the fact that he is doing this all in off white high jordan 1’s 🥰🥰 — ximena :) (@ximenawastaken) January 8, 2021

HES SO HOT PLS — maggie★ (@theranboohq) January 8, 2021

he’s always been attractive omg — mint’s new bf (@alliumforest) January 8, 2021

mr beast is hot in a “dilf you see at a hotel” kind of way — pluto / elleni (@2much2na) January 8, 2021

I’m glad we’re all finally admitting that we simp for him — kai 🦕 pinned :) (@nobodyskale) January 8, 2021

dont make me draw fanart of mr beast playing baseball and basketball — laney | dnfc (@collapsiblelung) January 8, 2021

ok but the way he ran?? perfection — 🔸 (@frances4k) January 8, 2021

GUYS STOP WITH THE MRBEAST BASKETBALL VIDEO YOUR GONNA MAKE ME GO INTO SIMPING HOURS — kiera :) CHECK PINNED 🙏🏼‼️ (@honkkiera) January 8, 2021

As fans continue to fawn over his basketball skills just becasue of a video more than a year old, it just goes to show the kind of reputation that MrBeast possesses today.

From winning hearts via charity streams to leaving people in awe of his recent nationwide MrBeast Burger initiative, the YouTuber often goes all out to provide fans with a memorable and unique viewing experience.

Post an immensely successful 2020, he was recently crowned Creator of the Year at The Streamy Awards, amid much fanfare.

With his popularity continuing to scale new heights with each passing day, it remains to be seen what MrBeast has up his sleeve in 2021.