GTA 5 streamer Caylus’ baby character gets adopted by MrBeast (Mods)

There are several mods in GTA 5 that players can download and add more content to the game. With GTA 5 being eight years old with no new content in the game, there isn't much for players to do offline after completing the storyline. Many players started adding mods with more missions to increase the game's playtime. One such mod is the MrBeast adoption mod which Caylus uploaded a video of.

Caylus is quite famous for his GTA 5 content on YouTube, and in one of his videos, he plays as a baby who gets adopted by the popular content creator, MrBeast. The video starts with Caylus playing a baby and, out of nowhere, MrBeast dropping in. MrBeast then tells Caylus that he wants to adopt him, and to do so, the baby has to pass a few tests.

How MrBeast adopted Caylus in GTA 5

MrBeast is known to spend a lot of money on all of his videos. It is no secret that he is rich and the premise of this video is that Caylus is trying to get adopted by MrBeast to enjoy some in-game money.

Once they meet in the game, MrBeast takes Caylus to Los Santos customs. The car modification shop in the game is quite different now and has been modded into MrBeast's secret lair. In the lair, baby Caylus sees many machines that look like they are money-printing machines. He then states how they could be how MrBeast is so rich. There are also a few washing machines that are washing money in the base.

Still from Caylus playing GTA 5(Image via Caylus/YouTube)

After leaving Los Santos Customs, MrBeast gave the baby the task of killing zombies to pass the first test in order to be adopted. The baby is given a gun to take out the zombies, and when the task is completed, he receives $10,000. Then they get into a Lamborghini and while driving it, MrBeast crashes it and claims he has many more, so he doesn't need to worry about the car.

They drive to North Yankton where the baby is given his second test. For this challenge the baby has to be buried for 15 hours straight to receive a prize of $50,000. Upon completing the challenge, Caylus receives the money and then they are teleported to the location of the next challenge.

The third challenge is where the baby can win $100,0000 at MrBeast's Squid Game GTA 5 set. This is where baby Caylus completes the challenge by copying the moves made in MrBeasts video for the Squid Game set and wins the money.

Still from Caylus playing GTA 5(Image via Caylus/YouTube)

After completing the Squid Game mission, they both are teleported to a flying circular platform in the middle of the ocean. The mission this time is to stay on the platform for longer than MrBeast. After a while of waiting, baby Caylus pushes MrBeast off the platform and wins the final challenge, which grants him 1 million dollars.

They are then teleported to Los Santos Customs, where MrBeast kills his editor, tells the baby that he has to work as an editor now, and gets adopted in GTA 5.

